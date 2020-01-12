Love Island 2020 first coupling and big twist revealed

The first coupling on Love Island 2020 ended with a huge twist in tonight's opening episode.

Love Island's first winter series started on Sunday with the introduction of 10 new singletons.

It began with five girls - Shaughna Phillips, Sophie Piper, Leanne Amaning, Siânnise Fudge and Paige Turley - arriving at the villa in South Africa and starting to get to know each other.

Host Laura Whitmore then made her entrance, announcing: “Girls, it’s time to couple up. The boys are going to come in one by one. If you like what you see, take a step forward.

"Then the boy will decide which of you gorgeous ladies he’s going to couple up with. Simple as that."

Each boy - Nas Majeed, Mike Boateng, Ollie Williams, Connor Durman and Callum Jones - then made their entrance and hearts race as the Islanders couple up for the first time.

Here's how the first parings looked...

Love Island first coupling

Siânnise and Nas Majeed

Paige Turley and Ollie Williams

Shaughna Phillips and Callum Jones

Sophie Piper and Connor Durman

Leanne Amaning and Mike Boateng

The couples got to know one another but soon a bombshell announcement was revealed.

Nas received the first text of the series, which red: “It’s time to really get the party started as two very important guests are about to arrive #doubletrouble #twiceasnice #gameon”.

Twins Jess Gale and Eve Gale then made their surprise entrance into the Villa.

A follow up text announced: "Islanders, in the next 24 hours Jess and Eve will each pick a boy they want to couple up with, leaving two girls single and vulnerable."

Love Island 2020 continues Sunday-Friday nights at 9PM on ITV2, with the Unseen Bits airing on Saturdays.

Alongside the main show, Laura also hosts spin-off After Sun on Mondays at 10PM.