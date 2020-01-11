Love Island bosses have said 'the door is open' for Caroline Flack to return as host.

ITV confirmed previously that Laura Whitmore would host winter Love Island in January, taking over from Caroline.

Caroline announced last December that she wouldn't be presenting the next series after being charged with assault, pleading not guilty.

However producers have confirmed that "the door is open" for Caroline to potentially return in the summer.

Love Island's commissioning editor Amanda told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "We are continuing to talk to Caroline. We are in constant contact and the door is open."

Love Island's new 2020 series will start on Sunday night on ITV2.

It's the first to air in the winter at a brand new villa in Cape Town, South Africa.

Taking to social media, Caroline previously showed her support for Laura writing on Instagram: "I'm glad it's Laura... She loves the show as much as I do... again... thank you for your continuous messages of support..."

She added: "It's a really rough time... but I'm doing all I can to keep my head above water and sort this all out...'"

Meanwhile, Laura said of taking over from Caroline for the winter season: "I know she’s got a strong network of people around her who are supporting her throughout all of this.

“She has been incredibly gracious and supportive of me taking on the role for the winter series."

Laura added to The Sun newspaper: “She’s a brilliant host and I just hope that I can give the role the justice it deserves while she is taking some time off.”

Laura will present the main show which airs every night at 9pm on ITV2.

Laura will also host Love Island: Aftersun, which will air live from London on Monday nights at 10pm.