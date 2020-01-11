Here's your very first look at Love Island 2020 as the new Islanders arrive at the villa.

Watch as this year’s sizzling singletons swap their day jobs for sun-drenched South Africa.

From the building site to the polling station via a coffee shop and music studio for this lucky few winter’s about to get a lot hotter as they bid to find love in Cape Town.

Narrator Iain Stirling declares: "It's cold, grey and wet... but for a lucky few, the sun is about to shine.

"Winter's going to be hotter than ever because it's always summer in paradise."

Watch a first look of Love Island's launch above.

Love Island starts Sunday, January 12 at 9PM on ITV2.

The Love Island 2020 cast were confirmed this week with seven girls and five guys on the starting line up, including a pair of twins.

As they flirt, date, break up and make up our Islanders will be trying to capture the hearts of each other - and the nation - as the viewers decide their favourite couple and declare them the Love Island series 6 winners.

Meanwhile, it's been announced that Laura Whitmore will takeover as host of the show for the new winter series.

Laura will present the main show which airs every night at 9pm on ITV2 apart from Saturdays when Love Island: Unseen Bits will be bringing viewers all of the best unseen and exclusive action from the villa.

Laura will also host Love Island: Aftersun, which will air live from London on Monday nights at 10pm.

She said: "I’m super excited, it’s the biggest and best TV show. Normally I’m sitting on my sofa watching it, which I’ll still be doing when I’m not out in South Africa, but I’m so glad to be a part of it too.

"I can’t wait to work with the team and in a different location this year which will bring a brand new side of things. I can’t wait to meet the Islanders too!"