Love Island 2020 cast Instagram and Twitter usernames

Follow Love Island contestants on social media usernames

Wondering the Instagram and Twitter usernames of this year's Love Island 2020 cast?

Wonder no more, here's where to follow this year's Love Island 2020 contestants.

The brand new winter series of Love Island started on Sunday January 12 on ITV2.

Starting the show were twelve brand new Islanders, five guys and seven girls, including a pair of twins. There were also some familiar faces in the line up, including a popstar's sister and the ex of a chart-topping musician.

A sizzling summer awaits them all as host Laura Whitmore take charge of Love Island 2020's new look winter villa in South Africa, welcoming a new generation of Islanders ready to embark on a summer of dating, romance, and ultimately relationships. Iain Stirling also returns with his inimitable take on all the island action as show narrator.

Here's all the social media details of Love Island 2020 contestants...

Love Island Instagram and Twitter usernames

Jade Affleck
Instagram: @jadeaffleck

Priscilla Anyabu
Instagram: @priscillaanyabu_
Twitter: @Cillapurple

Jamie McCann
Instagram username: @jamielouux

Molly Smith
Instagram: @mollysmith19

Eva Zapico
Instagram: @evazapico
Twitter: @eva_zapico

Natalia Zoppa
Instagram: @nataliazoppa
Twitter: @natalia_zoppa

Biggs Chris
Instagram: @biggschrisx

Alexi Eraclides
Instagram: @alexieraclides
Twitter: @AEraclides

Josh Kempton
Instagram: @joshuakempton

Ched Uzor
Instagram: @ched.uzor
Twitter: @ched_uzor

Jordan Waobikeze
Instagram: @jordanwaobikeze

Leanne Amaning
Instagram: @leanneamaning
Twitter: @leanneamaning

Siânnise Fudge
Instagram: @siannisefudge

Eve Gale
Instagram: @evegale

Jess Gale
Instagram: @jessicarosegale

Shaughna Phillips
Instagram: @shaughnaphillips
Twitter: @Shaughna_P

Sophie Piper
Instagram: @sophpiper_

Paige Turley
Instagram: @turley_paige
Twitter: @turleypaige_

Mike Boateng
Instagram: @michaelboateng01

Connor Durman
Instagram: @connordurman
Twitter: @ConnorDurman

Callum Jones
Instagram: @_callum_jones

Nas Majeed
Instagram: @nas_jm
Twitter: @nas_jm

Ollie Williams
Instagram: @olliesjwilliams

Ultimately the public will decide their favourite couple, who will walk away from the villa with a life-changing cash prize, as they are crowned Love Island winners 2020.

Love Island 2020 airs nightly on ITV2 at 9PM.

You can also catch spin-off show After Sun, hosted by Laura Whitmore.

