Love Island 2020 cast Instagram and Twitter usernames

Wondering the Instagram and Twitter usernames of this year's Love Island 2020 cast?
Wonder no more, here's where to follow this year's Love Island 2020 contestants.
The brand new winter series of Love Island started on Sunday January 12 on ITV2.
Starting the show were twelve brand new Islanders, five guys and seven girls, including a pair of twins. There were also some familiar faces in the line up, including a popstar's sister and the ex of a chart-topping musician.
A sizzling summer awaits them all as host Laura Whitmore take charge of Love Island 2020's new look winter villa in South Africa, welcoming a new generation of Islanders ready to embark on a summer of dating, romance, and ultimately relationships. Iain Stirling also returns with his inimitable take on all the island action as show narrator.
Here's all the social media details of Love Island 2020 contestants...
Love Island Instagram and Twitter usernames
Jade Affleck
Instagram: @jadeaffleck
Priscilla Anyabu
Instagram: @priscillaanyabu_
Twitter: @Cillapurple
Jamie McCann
Instagram username: @jamielouux
Molly Smith
Instagram: @mollysmith19
Eva Zapico
Instagram: @evazapico
Twitter: @eva_zapico
Natalia Zoppa
Instagram: @nataliazoppa
Twitter: @natalia_zoppa
Biggs Chris
Instagram: @biggschrisx
Alexi Eraclides
Instagram: @alexieraclides
Twitter: @AEraclides
Josh Kempton
Instagram: @joshuakempton
Ched Uzor
Instagram: @ched.uzor
Twitter: @ched_uzor
Jordan Waobikeze
Instagram: @jordanwaobikeze
Leanne Amaning
Instagram: @leanneamaning
Twitter: @leanneamaning
Siânnise Fudge
Instagram: @siannisefudge
Jess Gale
Instagram: @jessicarosegale
Shaughna Phillips
Instagram: @shaughnaphillips
Twitter: @Shaughna_P
Sophie Piper
Instagram: @sophpiper_
Paige Turley
Instagram: @turley_paige
Twitter: @turleypaige_
Mike Boateng
Instagram: @michaelboateng01
Connor Durman
Instagram: @connordurman
Twitter: @ConnorDurman
Callum Jones
Instagram: @_callum_jones
Nas Majeed
Instagram: @nas_jm
Twitter: @nas_jm
Ollie Williams
Instagram: @olliesjwilliams
Ultimately the public will decide their favourite couple, who will walk away from the villa with a life-changing cash prize, as they are crowned Love Island winners 2020.
Love Island 2020 airs nightly on ITV2 at 9PM.
You can also catch spin-off show After Sun, hosted by Laura Whitmore.