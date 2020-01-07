The first Love Island 2020 contestants on the cast of Season 6 - the first winter series - have been revealed.

A sizzling summer awaits for a fresh batch of singletons looking for love as the nation’s hottest conversation topic, Love Island, returns to ITV2 on Sunday, January 12.

Host Laura Whitmore welcomes a new generation of Islanders ready to embark on a season of dating, romance, and ultimately relationships all while living in a brand new villa in Cape Town, South Africa.

In the definitive game of love, every few days the islanders will have to couple up, with those not in a couple at risk of being dumped from the island - but with the path to true love littered with surprise bombshell arrivals and unexpected twists and turns, there’s never a dull moment in the islanders’ sunshine paradise.

Ultimately the couples must win over the hearts of the public, who will have the final say on who wins the show and takes home a lucrative cash prize.

Five guys and seven girls start the Love Island 2020 cast, including a pair of twins.

Here's a round up of the starting cast of Love Island 2020 contestants...

Love Island 2020 cast

Leanne Amaning

22-year-old customer service advisor from London

She says: "I’m fun and want to find love but I’m not that open, so I think I’m actually going into Love Island to learn and change."

Her ideal man: "Someone who is rugged and manly, not anyone with a pretty face. I also want someone loyal and trustworthy. The list does go on..."

Siânnise Fudge

25-year-old beauty consultant from Bristol

She says: "I’m sassy and fun. I’ve experienced quite a lot with men, so I know what I’m looking for."

Her ideal man: "Tall dark and handsome – I’m after my own Aladdin, I guess."

Eve and Jess Gale

20-year-old students & VIP hostesses from London

Jess says: "I’d be a good Islander because I’m fun, confident and spontaneous."

Eve adds: "I would say I’m confident, chilled out and easy- going which would make me a good Islander."

On her ideal man, Jess reveals: "Someone who is confident, not cocky. Self- assured, kind and respectful and on the same intelligence level as me."

Eve says: "I want someone who is fun and confident, not shy. Quite ‘alpha male’. And I’d like a guy who is switched on."

Shaughna Phillips

25-year-old democratic services officer from London

She says: "I’m chatty, funny and clever – people won’t expect it from me. When they hear me speak about certain things they’ll be shocked. I like to get on with everyone, too."

Her ideal man: "Funny, a little bit smart, not smarter than me as I’d get really annoyed. I want someone I can watch the news with and have a conversation about it. I also want someone that gets along with their parents and who dresses nice and looks nice although looks aren’t everything."

Sophie Piper

21-year-old medical PA from Essex

She says: "Funny, a little bit smart, not smarter than me as I’d get really annoyed. I want someone I can watch the news with and have a conversation about it. I also want someone that gets along with their parents and who dresses nice and looks nice although looks aren’t everything."

Her ideal man: "Kind with something about them, someone who doesn’t take themselves too seriously. I like confident but not cocky. Tall, tanned and light eyes."

Paige Turley

22-year-old singer from West Lothian

She says: "I’m naturally flirty, I think it’s nice to flirt, it feels good. I’m from a small village where everyone knows each other or has been an ex of someone. I want to find someone who is different, and outside the small village mentality."

Her ideal man: "It’s so cliché, but tall, dark and handsome. He’s got to be quite witty with a bit of banter and something about him. I like a guy with a strong personality, he knows who he is and what he wants."

Mike Boateng

24-year-old police officer from London

He says: "My charm and my character. I’m a very personable person so I’m easy to approach and I’m hoping that’ll make it easy for me to speak to a girl and connect with her."

His ideal woman: "Ambitious, a lot of personality and of course beautiful."

Connor Durman

25-year-old coffee bean salesman from Brighton

He says: "I’ve been living in Australia for four years. In that time, I’ve grown up, done everything myself, I’ve got so many new and different life experiences. I’ve had two big relationships, one good, one bad. I think I’ve gone through a lot. I’m mature now and I know what I want."

His ideal woman: "Outgoing, a big personality, loving and I don’t want her to be embarrassed to show it in front of people. Family orientated and she’s got to fit in with my mates. Just be easy going."

Callum Jones

23-year-old scaffolder from Manchester

He says: "I’m a cheeky chap, I have builders’ banter and I’m down to earth as well, so that balances it out."

His ideal woman: "I always fancy girls with dark hair, tanned skin, red lipstick and white nail polish."

Nas Majeed

23-year-old sports science graduate & builder from London

He says: "I’m very different to guys who have been on the show before. I’m funny, always myself, caring and considerate. I’m a well-rounded person."

His ideal woman: "I want someone cute and funny who can match my energy."

Ollie Williams

23-year-old heir to the lanhydrock estate / land owner from Cornwall

He says: "I’m an alpha male. Wherever I go, I boss the room, I boss whatever I’m doing. I’ll be the butt of all jokes but I’ll also be the one to make all of the jokes. I'm attention seeking and I like to be the centre of what is going on at the time. I wear my emotions on my sleeve, I’m upfront and let people know what I think of them too."

His ideal woman: "My ideal woman is blonde, athletic and funny."

Love Island 2020 is set to air for six weeks and promises to be a hotbed of high drama, heartbreak, make ups and break ups.

Love Island's winter series begins on Sunday, January 12 at 9PM on ITV2 and continues each weeknight.

In addition, Laura will get the exclusive reaction to all the dates, the dumpings and the dramas that follow in Love Island’s studio show Love Island: Aftersun.