Meet the Love Island 2020 contestants in new cast video

The Love Island 2020 season 6 cast has been revealed and here's your first look.

The new series launches tonight on Sunday, January 12 at 9PM on ITV2.

And now we know who the Love Island 2020 contestants are.

Ahead of the series premiere, ITV2 has unveiled a brand new line up of twelve hotties who will start the show in the villa from this evening.

The boys are outnumbered with 7 ladies to 5 guys but of course we've no doubt there will be more Islanders joining in the not too distant future.

For now meet the Love Island cast of 2020 in the video above.

They include 22-year-old customer service advisor Leanne Amaning from London; 25-year-old beauty consultant Siânnise Fudge from Bristol and twins Eve and Jess Gale, 20-year-old students & VIP hostesses from London.

Joining them are 25-year-old democratic services officer Shaughna Phillips from London; 21-year-old medical PA Sophie Piper from Essex; 22-year-old singer Paige Turley from West Lothian.

The men are 24-year-old police officer Mike Boateng from London; 25-year-old coffee bean salesman Connor Durman from Brighton; 23-year-old scaffolder Callum Jones from Manchester; 23-year-old sports science graduate & builder Nas Majeed from London and 23-year-old heir to the lanhydrock estate / land owner Ollie Williams from Cornwall.

Speaking about the new series this week, host Laura Whitmore said: "I’m super excited, it’s the biggest and best TV show. Normally I’m sitting on my sofa watching it, which I’ll still be doing when I’m not out in South Africa, but I’m so glad to be a part of it too.

"I can’t wait to work with the team and in a different location this year which will bring a brand new side of things. I can’t wait to meet the Islanders too!"

Laura host the opening on Sunday as she introduces us to the fresh batch of sexy singletons all in search of the summer of their lives, with passion, romance and drama from the outset.

The islanders should be braced for a bombshell whenever Laura drops in – she will be appearing in the villa throughout the series to deliver shock announcements and surprise twists that are guaranteed to test relationships in the islanders’ passion-fuelled paradise to the max.

Love Island starts on ITV2 at 9PM, Sunday January 12 and continues nightly.