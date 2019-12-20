Laura Whitmore is to host Winter Love Island next month, it's been confirmed.

Caroline Flack announced on Tuesday that she won't be hosting Love Island's new winter season, due to begin in January on ITV2.

It'll be the first series of Love Island to air in the winter, filming at a brand new villa in Cape Town, South Africa.

ITV2 has today confirmed that Laura Whitmore will take over from Caroline for season 2, which begins on 12 January 2020.

Laura will present the main show which airs nightly at 9pm on ITV2 as well as Love Island: Aftersun, which will air on ITV2 live from London on Monday nights at 10pm.

She already has a close connection to the show with partner Iain Stirling providing Love Island's famous voiceover.

Laura Whitmore said: “To say I’m excited to be heading to Cape Town to host Love Island, the biggest show on television, is an understatement.

“I want to thank ITV for trusting me at the helm of this huge show. I wish it was in better circumstances; Caroline is a brilliant host and also a friend. We’ve spoken a lot in the last few days since she stepped down. She has been very kind to me and strongly pushed me for this role. I’ve watched her host every series and know I have big boots to fill. I will try and do it justice.

“Above all, I am a massive fan of this show.

"I’ve never been to a Love Island villa, and I can’t wait to get in there to meet all the new Islanders looking for love. The Love Island team are the best in the business… including the voice and heart of the show, Iain. He thought he was getting a holiday away from me… not a chance!”

Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions, Paul Mortimer, added: “I’m delighted that Laura is able to step in this winter on ITV2’s biggest show. She is the best person for the job and is a popular and experienced presenter of live television.

"Whilst Caroline is away, we know that Love Island will be in very safe hands.“

Meanwhile, it's been said (via the Daily Mail) that the 'door is open' for Caroline to potentially return as host for next year's usual summer series.

ITV said in a statement this week: "ITV has a long standing relationship with Caroline and we understand and accept her decision.

"We will remain in contact with her over the coming months about future series of Love Island."