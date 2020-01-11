Love Island 2020 start date and cast from new winter series

Winter Love Island is on its way - here's all you need to know about the 2020 series.

Fresh from last summer's series Love Island returns with a sixth season on ITV2 this weekend.

It'll be the first series of Love Island to air in the winter, filming at a brand new villa in Cape Town, South Africa.

Love Island 2020 start date and time

Love Island series 6 will begin on Sunday, January 12 on ITV2, it's been announced.

Episodes of Love Island 2020 will air at 9PM nightly just like in the summer. Spin-off show After Sun will air at 10PM on Monday nights.

The winter Love Island villa.

The series is expected to last six weeks - as opposed to the eight of the summer season - although the exact number of episodes is to be confirmed.

Meanwhile it's been revealed that Laura Whitmore will host winter Love Island in January, taking over from Caroline Flack.

Caroline announced in December that she wouldn't be presenting the next series, but could be back in the summer.

While there's a new location and host, the rest is the same.

A £50,000 prize is up for grabs for the couple crowned champions by viewers as contestants flirt, date, break up and make up on their way to the top.

Love Island 2020 cast

A starting line up of seven girls and five guys has been revealed for the Love Island 2020 cast.

They include 22-year-old customer service advisor Leanne Amaning from London; 25-year-old beauty consultant Siânnise Fudge from Bristol and twins Eve and Jess Gale, 20-year-old students & VIP hostesses from London.

Joining them are 25-year-old democratic services officer Shaughna Phillips from London; 21-year-old medical PA Sophie Piper from Essex; 22-year-old singer Paige Turley from West Lothian.

The men are 24-year-old police officer Mike Boateng from London; 25-year-old coffee bean salesman Connor Durman from Brighton; 23-year-old scaffolder Callum Jones from Manchester; 23-year-old sports science graduate & builder Nas Majeed from London and 23-year-old heir to the lanhydrock estate / land owner Ollie Williams from Cornwall.

Apply for Love Island 2020

You've still got time to apply for Winter Love Island in 2020: Applications for Love Island close on 11 January 2020.

ITV ask: "ITV2 are looking for vibrant singles from across the UK who want to head to the Winter sun, in search of love !

"The chosen cast will spend time in a luxury villa, getting to know one another, but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public and their fellow Islanders who ultimately decide their fate on Love Island."

In order to apply, you need to be at least 18, have valid travel documents and be free to fly out in January if you get called up.

To apply, visit the official ITV2 website HERE.