Which Love Island 2019 couples are still together?

As Love Island returns for a brand new series - which of the 2019 couples are still together and where are they now?

Here we recap who's still together and who's split from the final Love Island 2019 couples...

Greg O'Shea & Amber Gill

STATUS: SPLIT

Original Islander Amber was first coupled with Callum and then Anton, but with litle romantic attraction. She then coupled up with Michael but he dumped her during the Casa Amor twist. After spending time coupled up with Ovie as friends, Amber coupled up with new guy Greg who joined the villa on Day 44.

Winners of the show, Amber & Greg shared the £50,000 prize money but have since split.

Greg revealed on Ireland's Late Late Show: "Me and Amber have been chatting the last couple days, over phone calls... We're mad about each other, she's gorgeous, smart, funny personality but you need to be realistic about the situation.

"She lives in the UK, every event wants her there and she deserves all of it. I decided to come back to Ireland to do my things here. I'm trying to get to the Olympics with the [rugby] sevens team. I've my law exams coming up."

He continued: "We're both so jam packed busy and you need to take the opportunities by the scruff of the neck. We're just being realistic about the situation and protecting our careers."

Tommy Fury & Molly-Mae Hague

STATUS: TOGETHER

Original Islander Tommy first coupled up with Lucie Donlan before coupling up with Molly-Mae when she entered the villa on Day 4. The pair have been together ever since and finished as runners up.

The only official couple to make the final, Tommy & Molly-Mae are very much still together as it stands and Tommy is already thinking about the next steps.

He told OK! Magazine in a new interview all about his proposal plans.

"When the time comes it will be very extravagant and I'd get her the nicest ring she wants," he said "Whatever Molly wants, she can have!"

And Tommy added: "I'm a Christian and a big believer in God; I thank God every day. It would be a big Church wedding."

He reflected: "It just feels mad at this age. I think a lot of relationships at 20 are immature but we feel like full-grown adults. I never expected to find someone at 20. I know we're young but we're so strong."

Ovie Soko & India Reynolds

STATUS: SPLIT

Ovie entered the villa on Day 26 as part of the Casa Amor twist and initially coupled up with Anna. He then coupled up with Amber as friends before coupling up with India when she joined the villa on Day 44.

Although things appeared to be going strong on the outside world, it was reported in October that the pair had called time on their relationship.

According to the Daily Mail newspaper, Ovie and India made an "amicable" decision to split "due to conflicting schedules."

Curtis Pritchard & Maura Higgins

STATUS: TOGETHER

Original Islander Curtis was coupled up with Amber for more than a month before dumping her. He then coupled up with Francesca before coupling up with current partner Maura.

Maura coupled up with Tom after first entering the villa on Day 10, later coupling up with Marvin at Casa Amor and then Chris before recoupling with Curtis on Day 46.

Curtis & Maura remain together and seem pretty loved up as things stand, recently making things official between them.

In an interview with OK! Magazine, Maura revealed how Curtis had asked her to be his girlfriend over a romantic dinner.

"He asked and I said yes obviously," she explained. "He took me away for a weekend break, and he asked me out over dinner in London the next day."

Anton Danyluk & Belle Hassan

STATUS: SPLIT

Anton & Belle just missed out on making the Love Island 2019 final, finishing the competition in fifth place.

The never made things official and have since gone their separate ways.

A source shared with the Daily Mirror newspaper: "There are no hard feelings, he thinks she's a lovely girl, but he's too busy working 24/7.

"He's just taken a two day break to Ibiza and then he's literally working every day for the next few months, so it's not fair to get into a relationship when he can't give it the time it deserves."

Chris Taylor & Harley Brash

STATUS: SPLIT

Love Island's Chris Taylor and Harley Brash have reportedly become the first couple to split outside the villa.

The pair lasted to the final week of the competition but didn't quite make it into the final four.

They were never official and a source close to the duo said they have decided to keep things between them on a 'friends' basis for now.

They told The Sun newspaper: “Harley and Chris broke up a couple of days ago, it was really amicable and they both agreed they’ll stay friends.

“Sadly there’s no romance there - it was just a holiday fling.”

Love Island will return to ITV2 in the new year.

The show will air its first ever winter series in January, set in a villa in Cape Town, South Africa.