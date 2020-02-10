Iain Stirling tour tickets as Love Island narrator announces new live shows

Love Island's famous narrator Iain Stirling is hitting the road with a new stand up tour - here's how to get tickets.

The comedian has announced a brand new tour that will take him across the UK in 2020 this Spring and Autumn.

Tickets for Iain's new stand up show, Failing Upwards, are available now here from TicketMaster.

The new 2020 show follows his 2018 sell-out smash U OK HUN? x.

A synopsis teases: "Do you ever wonder how people manage to be normal? Iain does. So much so, he’s written a brand new stand-up show about it. Join the "star of comedy" (The i) as he explores his inability to function in the most basic of public settings, social media’s constant pressure to "live your best life" and that one time a man stole his shoes."

Comedian Iain is known for his appearances on Taskmaster, Virtually Famous and his own ITV2 series, Iain Stirling’s CelebAbility.

But by far his biggest gig to date is on Love Island, even if we never actually see him.

However Iain recently revealed he was almost never a part of the hit ITV2 series after turning down the job at first.

Iain told the Daily Mirror in 2019: "I said no loads of times because I'm not a reality TV guy.

"It films in July, just before the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. But I've never looked back."

And appearing on Channel 4's Sunday Brunch, Iain spoke about working behind the scenes on the show.

He told how he had previously been banned from being 'too mean' to the contestants.

Iain explained of his often sarcastic remarks about the Islanders: "Some of them they let us do - and some they say: 'You obviously can't say that.'"

And he added: "We get some Scottish phrases in.

"London TV execs are like: 'Oh, what a quaint phrase.' I'm like: 'That doesn't mean that.'"

Love Island's current fifth series continues nightly on ITV2 at 9PM.

You can also catch Iain with his own show, Iain Stirling's Celebability, which airs Wednesday nights on ITV2.

