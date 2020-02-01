Why Love Island isn't on Saturdays - and what happens in the villa on weekends

Former Love Island contestants have spilled details about life in the villa on Saturday nights.

Many have been wondering why Love Island doesn't air an episode on Saturday nights.

Well thanks to Kem Cetinay, who won the show in 2017 with Amber Davies, now we know!

He's revealed all about what happens at the weekend when the show doesn't air.

Love Island airs weeknights on ITV2 and Sunday evenings, but takes Saturday off.

And Kem has explained just why Love Island isn't on Saturday nights, telling ITV's This Morning: "People are going mad on Twitter as to why it's not on Saturdays but I know why.

"Most people don't know this but islanders get a day off every week from the show."

Speaking about his own summer series, he told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: "Normally we go to the beach and we just chill out. There are no microphones.

"So what happens is when you take the microphone off you're not allowed to talk about anything to do with the show or the couples, you have to talk about home-life and things.

"And you're being watched by an eagle hawk, by the producers because they don't want you to talk about what's going on."

Kem continued: "You can all sit and chat but they are careful what you talk about, there's someone watching you like a hawk."

"What happens is it gives them a day to clean the whole villa... It's more a day off from all the intense games and dates, deciding who you like and don't like and flirting with girls of course."

Recently 2019 Love Islander Lucie Donlan also revealed: "Every two or three weeks we’d have nails, hair, that kind of thing done. And we’d get a Maccies as well.

“Being in there that long, the nights are very long and no one sees how long they are, so you need a bit of a down day and a bit of a chill.”

Meanwhile, Kem also told how many Love Islanders only find out they're entering the villa at the last minute.

"They bring more than the original cast out there. They change it every day," he said.

Recalling his own series, Kem shared: "Amber wasn't meant to go in and they changed it at the last minute. They will decide as you're out there who fits it at the time.

"I knew [I was going on the show] really early. I knew eight weeks before the show started. I was training and dieting.

"Chris [Hughes] said he saw the first show with me in it then flew out the next day. He didn't have a clue."

Love Island continues nightly on ITV2 at 9PM.

While Saturday night doesn't see it a regular episode, it does air an 'Unseen Bits' recap show.