The Masked Singer UK is back with its brand new series tonight, welcoming twelve new contestants.

The latest cast of celebrities will once again compete incognito, donning elaborate costumes and concealing their identities. As each disguised celebrity showcases their talent, a panel of renowned detectives is tasked with unravelling the clues to reveal one of TV’s greatest secrets.

The real identities of the contestants are only disclosed upon their elimination, marked by a dramatic unmasking on stage.

Meet the contestants taking part below…

Meet The Masked Singer contestants for series 5

Owl

Owl

They’re a real HOOT… it’s OWL.

Owl says: “I just want to have fun!”

Air Fryer

Air Fryer

Here for a FRYING visit… it’s AIR FRYER

Air Fryer says: “Being on The Masked Singer is petrifying and freeing all at the same time”

Bubble Tea

Bubble Tea

They’re everyone’s cup of tea… it’s BUBBLE TEA.

Bubble Tea says: “My favourite thing about becoming Bubble Tea is just being able to be really playful.”

Eiffel Tower

Eiffel Tower

They’re made of steely stuff… it’s EIFFEL TOWER.

Eiffel Tower says: “I’m a huge fan of the show, it was a blast”

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

Ready to take it to the maximus… it’s CHICKEN CAESAR

Chicken Caesar says: “I’m Chicken Caesar! It’s great to be here”

Piranha

Piranha

Hoping they can sink their teeth into their performance… it’s PIRANHA.

Piranha says: “Everything about this show is completely surreal”

Maypole

Maypole

Here to lead us on a merry dance… it’s MAYPOLE

Maypole says: “Keeping it secret actually hasn’t been that hard for me. I’ve decided to just hide in plain sight!”

Cricket

Cricket

Ready to bowl you over… it’s CRICKET

Cricket says: “I like the fun content of The Masked Singer, I could be creative!”

Bigfoot

Bigfoot

Things are about to get hairy… it’s BIGFOOT

Bigfoot says: “Bigfoot just wants to have a good time and for the audience to have a good time!”

Dippy Egg

Dippy Egg

Guaranteed to give a cracking performance … its DIPPY EGG

Dippy Egg says: “This is a once in a lifetime experience”

Weather

Weather

Ready to storm the stage… it’s WEATHER.

Weather said: “You know the weather is very unpredictable”

Rat

Rat

Get ready to scream and jump on a chair… it’s RAT

Rat says: “The nerves I had for the Masked Singer are the worst nerves I’ve had in my entire life.”

Which of this season’s contestants will join a prestigious line-up of past Masked Singer champions, including Queen Bee (Nicola Roberts), Sausage (Joss Stone), Panda (Natalie Imbruglia) and Rhino (Charlie Simpson)?

Audiences should brace themselves for a season filled with unexpected twists, awe-inspiring performances, and the delightful guessing game of deducing the celebrities behind the masks.

The Masked Singer UK will air on TV on Saturday nights on ITV1 and ITVX.