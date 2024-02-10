Who is Air Fryer on The Masked Singer UK has been unveiled in the latest episode this weekend.

Advertisements

The Masked Singer is back this year for series five, currently airing weekends on ITV1.

The celebrity guessing game sees celebs fight to put on a show-stopping musical performance all while concealing their identities.

One of the acts on the competition 2024 is Air Fryer who has impressed with incredible vocals. However this weekend they became the latest celeb to be unmasked.

Who is Air Fryer on The Masked Singer?

Air Fryer made it as far as the semi-finals this weekend where she was unveiled as actress and singer Keala Settle from The Greatest Showman.

Air Fryer

None of the panel got Air Fryer’s identity correct, with guesses including Ella Henderson, Whoopi Goldberg, Rebel Wilson and Jennifer Hudson.

However fans of the show did correctly get Keala’s identity.

“It was a privilege,” Keala after being unmasked. “As a performer you already have this facade that you go on stage with, but in this show, the facade is literally the character. The Masked Singer, it’s been scary and the most inspirational thing that I’ve done in my life. ”

Clues to Air Fryer’s identity

Silver box labelled ‘Office 2017’

All Star Musical

Sister Act

Oscar and overdue rent in Australian dollars

“My voice is well known you can probably tell, but I once needed help from a girl from Chigwell”

Sparkles and scissors

The names Paul and Mike

Has been judged and put to the test

Air Fryer’s performances on The Masked Singer

In Episode One, Air Fryer performed Kings & Queens by Ava Max

In Episode Three, Air Fryer performed The Final Countdown by Europe

In Episode Five, they yodelled Lonely Goatherd from the Sound Of Music (Clue Song)

In Episode Six, they belted out Defying Gravity from Wicked

In Episode Seven, Air Fryer sang I’m Outta Love by Anastacia

The Masked Singer UK’s latest series continues Saturday nights on ITV1.

Advertisements

Other contestants taking part in the competition in 2024 are Eiffel Tower, Weather, Rat, Bigfoot, Owl, Cricket, Chicken Caesar, Air Fryer, Bubble Tea, Maypole, Piranha and Dippy Egg.

You can watch episodes online via the ITVX here.