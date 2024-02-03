All the The Masked Singer UK reveals so far!

The Masked Singer UK is back with its brand new series, welcoming twelve new contestants. Here’s who’s been unmasked o far…

The latest cast of celebrities will once again compete incognito, donning elaborate costumes and concealing their identities. As each disguised celebrity showcases their talent, a panel of renowned detectives is tasked with unravelling the clues to reveal one of TV’s greatest secrets.

The real identities of the contestants are only disclosed upon their elimination, marked by a dramatic unmasking on stage.

Meet the contestants taking part and all the reveals so far…

The Masked Singer contestants on series 5

Maypole – Melody Thornton

Maypole

Here to lead us on a merry dance… it’s MAYPOLE

Maypole become one of two celebs to be eliminated in a double exit in Episode 5. Taking off their mask, Maypole was revealed as Melody Thornton from The Pussycat Dolls.

“It’s been fun! Maypole is such a sweetheart,” said Melody.

The panel had guessed other Pussycat Dolls members but didn’t get Melody. “Now hearing your voice and tone of course it’s you,” Rita reacted.

Dippy Egg – Nicky Campbell

Dippy Egg

Guaranteed to give a cracking performance … its DIPPY EGG

Dippy Egg was voted-off in a double elimination in Week 5. Taking off their mask, they revealed themselves as Radio and TV presenter Nicky Campbell.

The reveal was a shock for Davina, who co-presents with Nicky on Long Lost Family.

“This is the best surprise better than any birthday,” Davina said. “Nicky’s a friend, we’ve been walking together 13 years and I can’t believe I didn’t recognise your voice.”

Owl – Lorraine Kelly

Lorraine as Owl

They’re a real HOOT… it’s OWL.

In Episode 5, Owl was unmasked as TV presenter Lorraine Kelly.

Talking about her time on The Masked Singer, Lorraine said: “I’ve loved being Owl, I’ve loved every single second, the show is so joyful.”

She said of signing up for the show: “I just wanted to have a bit of fun to kick off the year and to be a bit silly. I’ve never had a chance to sing in front of an audience before, and I thought if I was behind a mask it wouldn’t be as scary.”

Bubble Tea – Julia Sawalha

Julia Sawalha as Bubble Tea

They’re everyone’s cup of tea… it’s BUBBLE TEA.

Taking off their mask at the end of the fourth episode, Bubble Tea revealed themselves to be actress and comedian Julia Sawalha.

It proved a shock for guest panellist Jennifer Saunders, who starred with Julia in Absolutely Fabulous.

“I was like ‘She’s going to know me, she’s going to know me!” Julia shared after her unmasking. “I’ve loved it, my friend said ‘You don’t sing enough’ and then this came up so I thought I needed to do something that makes me absolutely terrified.”

Rat – Shirley Ballas

Shirley Ballas unmasked as Rat

Get ready to scream and jump on a chair… it’s RAT

In the third episode, Rat took off their mask to reveal Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas.

Shirley said: “I would say this is one of the best times of my life. I’ve enjoyed every moment. It’s been way out of my comfort zone but I’ve loved it.”

Guesses of Rat’s identity from the panel had included the likes of Claire Sweeney and Jodie Whittaker.

“I was very flattered because I don’t sing at all and some of the people you were saying, I was like ‘Wow’!” Shirley reacted

Chicken Caesar – Alexander Armstrong

Ready to take it to the maximus… it’s CHICKEN CAESAR

After being voted off in Episode 2, Chicken Caesar took off his mask to reveal actor, comedian and presenter Alexander Armstrong.

Asked about signing up for the show, Alexander revealed: “I’ve been longing to do this show, every year I get messages saying ‘Are you…’ and I’d always reply ‘Maybe!’ but I never was.”

“I’ve loved it. It’s the beginning of the journey and the end of the journey but what a journey it’s been.”

Weather – Dionne Warwick

Weather

Ready to storm the stage… it’s WEATHER.

The first episode culminated in a dramatic unmasking, revealing the character Weather to be none other than soul music legend Dionne Warwick.

In her post-reveal interview, Warwick shared her excitement about participating in the UK version of the show. “When I got the call and was asked if I would do it here in the UK, I jumped at the opportunity. I said, ‘Yeah, let’s go have some fun’,” she reflected.

And here’s who’s still to be unmasked…

Air Fryer

Air Fryer

Here for a FRYING visit… it’s AIR FRYER

Air Fryer says: “Being on The Masked Singer is petrifying and freeing all at the same time”

Eiffel Tower

Eiffel Tower

They’re made of steely stuff… it’s EIFFEL TOWER.

Eiffel Tower says: “I’m a huge fan of the show, it was a blast”

Piranha

Piranha

Hoping they can sink their teeth into their performance… it’s PIRANHA.

Piranha says: “Everything about this show is completely surreal”

Cricket

Cricket

Ready to bowl you over… it’s CRICKET

Cricket says: “I like the fun content of The Masked Singer, I could be creative!”

Bigfoot

Bigfoot

Things are about to get hairy… it’s BIGFOOT

Bigfoot says: “Bigfoot just wants to have a good time and for the audience to have a good time!”

Which of this season’s contestants will join a prestigious line-up of past Masked Singer champions, including Queen Bee (Nicola Roberts), Sausage (Joss Stone), Panda (Natalie Imbruglia) and Rhino (Charlie Simpson)?

Audiences should brace themselves for a season filled with unexpected twists, awe-inspiring performances, and the delightful guessing game of deducing the celebrities behind the masks.

The Masked Singer UK will air on TV on Saturday nights on ITV1 and ITVX.