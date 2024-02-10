Eiffel Tower has become the latest to be unmasked on The Masked Singer UK this weekend.

The Masked Singer UK’s latest series is airing Saturday evenings on ITV1.

The celebrity guessing game sees celebrities sing-off to put on a show-stopping musical performance while hiding their identity with the show’s signature extraordinary costumes.

One mystery singer on 2024’s series was Eiffel Tower who proved one of the trickier acts to guess. This week however their identity was finally confirmed as they were unmasked.

Who is Eiffel Tower on The Masked Singer?

Eiffel Tower made it to the semi-final where they were unveiled as American singer and I Think We’re Alone Now hitmaker Tiffany.

The panel’s guesses included Lisa Stansfield Lindsay Lohan, Tracy Chapman and Debbie Gibson – although Jonathan Ross did also mention Tiffany’s name earlier in the episode.

Eiffel Tower

Tiffany said: “I wanted to do The Masked Singer because I am a huge fan of the show, so this was a blast. It’s different watching the show at home than being in one of these fantastic costumes and the energy here is just amazing.”

Clues to Eiffel Tower’s identity

My biggest hit made me a teen idol

Greenday’s Billie Joe Armstrong

Celebrity Fit Club

Hulk Hogan

“Ooh La La, Ooh, La La, Mon Chant Etait Tres Bon. It may not have been monty, but was defo python”.

TJ & S, Mr Big

Bushtucker

Eiffel Tower’s performances on The Masked Singer

In Episode One, Eiffel Tower performed Voulez-Vous by ABBA

In Episode Three, Eiffel Tower performed Angels bu Robbie Williams

In Episode Five, they sang Miley Cyrus’ megahit Flowers (Clue Song)

In Episode Six, they performed Stay by Rihanna

In Episode Seven, Eiffel Tower performed Paradise City by Guns N’ Roses and Castle On The Hill by Ed Sheeran.

The Masked Singer UK fourth series continues Saturday evenings on ITV1.

More masked singers in the show are Dippy Egg, Chicken Caesar, Rat, Cricket, Owl, Piranha, Bubble Tea, Maypole, Weather, Air Fryer and Bigfoot.

You can watch episodes online via the ITVX website.