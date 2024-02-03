Maypole has become the latest to be unmasked on The Masked Singer UK this weekend.

The Masked Singer UK series 5 is airing Saturday nights on ITV1.

The show sees celebrities compete to put on a show-stopping musical performance all while keeping their identity a secret.

Who is Maypole on The Masked Singer?

This week’s fifth episode saw Maypole become one of two celebs to be eliminated in a double exit. Taking off their mask, Maypole was revealed as Melody Thornton from The Pussycat Dolls.

The panel had guessed other Pussycat Dolls members but didn’t get Melody. Other guesses included Zara Larson and Janelle Monáe.

“Now hearing your voice and tone of course it’s you,” Rita reacted.

“It’s been fun! Maypole is such a sweetheart,” said Melody once she was unmasked.

Maypole

Clues to Maypole’s identity

Britney Spears

Elsa, Kevin and Genie

Glasgow, Manchester, Shanghai

“The audience are watching so I’ll give it the sell, it’s something I learnt since the year of Orwell.”

The direction south west

A silver medal

Happy being a ‘model’ maypole who skipped along to success, first time lucky.

Maypole’s performances on The Masked Singer

In Episode One, Maypole performed Never Gonna Not Dance Again by Pink

In Episode Three, they captivated with a performance of Clown by Emeli Sandé.

In Episode Four, they performed Sweet Melody by Little Mix

In Episode Five, Maypole sang Let You Love Me by Rita Ora

The Masked Singer UK 2024 continues Saturday nights on ITV1.

More acts in the competition are Chicken Ceasar, Weather, Rat, Air Fryer, Eiffel Tower, Piranha, Bigfoot, Bubble Tea, Owl, Cricket and Dippy Egg.

You can catch up with the series via the ITVX here.