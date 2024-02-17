The winner of The Masked Singer UK 2024 has been revealed in tonight’s grand final results.

Advertisements

Series 5 of The Masked Singer UK has seen a new group of 12 celebrities go head to head to put on a standout musical performance while hiding their identities behind elaborate masks.

Hosted by Joel Dommett with a panel of Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan, together with a studio audience, have been trying to uncover the identity of the mystery singers. For the final they were joined by guest judge Rob Brydon.

Saturday’s latest episode (17 February) saw the remaining three mystery celebrities face off in the Cricket, Piranha and Bigfoot.

Who won The Masked Singer UK?

At the end of the eighth and final show Piranha was crowned the winner before being unmasked as McFly singer Danny Jones.

Danny said: “I’ve had the most amazing time, I can escape behind here and just be Piranha and sing these songs. I’ve learnt so much, I’m able to sing higher now just from being on this show. I am so happy, thank you!”

Piranha on The Masked Singer final

They beat Bigfoot in the final, with his identity revealed as The Last Leg presenter Alex Brooker.

Advertisements

Cricket finished in third place unmasked as Lemar.

In the episode, the remaining three celebrities started their fight for the crown with a brand new performance each.

After every song, the panel gave their opinions on both the performance and their best guesses on who was behind the mask.

Then after all the performances the studio audience voted for their favourite where Cricket received the fewest votes. They were therefore eliminated and removed their mask to reveal their identity as legendary singer Lemar.

Cricket in The Masked Singer final

The remaining two masked singers – Piranha and Bigfoot – returned to sing again before another audience vote.

With the most votes, Piranha was crowned the winner and revealed as McFly star Danny Jones.

Runner up Bigfoot was also unmasked with his true identity confirmed to be TV presenter and comedian Alex Brooker.

Advertisements

Bigfoot in The Masked Singer final

The Masked Singer UK 2024 results

Recap the full results and reveals from the series below…

Episode 1: Weather unmasked as Dionne Warwick

Episode 2: Chicken Caesar unmasked as Alexander Armstrong

Episode 3: Rat unmasked as Shirley Ballas

Episode 4: Bubble Tea unmasked as Julia Sawalha

Episode 5: Owl unmasked as Lorraine Kelly

Episode 6: Maypole unmasked as Melody Thornton and Dippy Egg unmasked as Nicky Campbell.

Advertisements

Episode 7: Eiffel Tower unmasked as Tiffany and Air Fryer unmasked as Keala Settle.

Episodes are available to watch online and catch up via ITVX.