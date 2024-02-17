Here’s who was behind the Bigfoot costume on The Masked Singer UK.

In the grand final of the 2024 series, the top three acts went head to head for victory, all while concealing their identities behind extraordinary masks.

Bigfoot UNMASKED!

Bigfoot finished The Masked Singer in second place, taking off their mask to reveal TV presenter and host of The Last Leg, Alex Brooker.

Alex said: “I can’t believe it! I hoped maybe I’d get past one show. I loved singing ‘You’re Welcome,’ from Moana. I thought that might get me through one show hopefully. Then after that, never in a million years did I think I’d get this far.

“Even in the final, I thought I’d be third. It’s been amazing. Obviously, I realise I’m not a professional singer as you definitely heard but I just wanted to have a good time and have the audience have a good time, that’s why I picked the songs I did.

“I love the show, my girls love the show. I wanted my girls to have a good time watching me.”

Big Foot

Clues to Bigfoot’s identity

Has been second place before

Million Pound Drop

Football

Hogwarts and Cowboy boots

A lego cup

“You may think my talent is quite preposterous, but my strength was once linked to a sporting rhinoceros”

Four wigs on rocks

Bigfoot’s performances on The Masked Singer

In Episode One, Bigfoot performed You’re Welcome from Moana

In Episode Three, Bigfoot sang Come Fly With Me by Frank Sinatra

In Episode Five, they sang Re-Rewind (The Crowd Say Bo Selecta) by Artful Dodger and Craig David (Clue Song)

In Episode Six, Bigfoot performed Shut Up and Dance by Walk The Moon.

In Episode Seven, Bigfoot performed Everybody (Backstreet’s Back) by Backstreet Boys and Never Forget by Take That.

In Episode Eight, Bigfoot performed The One and Only by Chesney Hawkes. They then sang Dancing on the Ceiling by Lionel Richie with Phoenix, aka Ricky Wilson.

The Masked Singer series 5 airs Saturdays on ITV1.

More acts competing in the show in 2024 are Owl, Eiffel Tower, Air Fryer, Maypole, Chicken Ceasar, Weather, Bubble Tea, Piranha, Cricket, Rat and Dippy Egg.

You can watch the show online via the ITV website.