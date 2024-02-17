Piranha has been unmasked on The Masked Singer UK in this week’s grand final.

The Masked Singer UK series 5 aired its final episode on Saturday with more show-stopping musical performance from celebs concealing their identities with incredible costumes.

Piranha UNMASKED!

It was Piranha who won The Masked Singer UK this year. Taking off their mask, they were revealed to be McFly star Danny Jones.

None of the panel guessed correctly, with guesses including Conor Maynard, Jamie Cullum and Tom Grennan.

Danny said: “I’ve had the most amazing time. I can escape behind here and I’ve learned so much. I can sing high now, just from this show. It’s been incredible, thank you for making me champion.”

Piranha

He added: “I think that the boys (in McFy) will be very surprised. I am my own worst enemy, so I’m always like, ‘That wasn’t very good’, so they always build me up. They’ll guess me straight away.”

Clues to Piranha’s identity

Not used to being on their own

I’ve performed at Glastonbury

Piranha are hungry, Piranhas do bite, but I’d rather munch popcorn on this special night

Hand soap, millennium wheel, clowns, ghosts

Brazilian Portuguese dictionary

Piranha’s performances on The Masked Singer

In Episode One, Piranha performed It’s All Coming Back to Me Now

In Episode Three, Piranha performed Treasure by Bruno Mars

In Episode Five, they sang How Am I Supposed to Live Without You by Michael Bolton (Clue Song)

In Episode Six, they sang Since U Been Gone by Kelly Clarkson.

In Episode Seven, Piranha sang Without You by Harry Nilsson and In the Name of Love by Martin Garrix and Bebe Rexha

In Episode Eight, Piranha performed Lay Me Down by Sam Smith. In a duet, Piranha sang Believe by Cher with Nicole Appleton aka Fawn.

