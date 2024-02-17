Cricket on The Masked Singer has been unmasked in the grand final.

The Masked Singer UK has concluded as the final three went head to head and all were unmasked.

Cricket is unmasked

Cricket finished the competition in third place, removing his mask to reveal singer Lemar.

The legendary performer was correctly guessed by many of the panel, although other guesses included Seal and Simon Webbe.

“It’s been so much fun, so much. I thought it was going to be fun but it was more fun than I imagined,” Lemar said. “I was a fan of the show any way, and being able to express yourself on songs you wouldn’t ordinarily has been fun.”

Cricket

He added: “I’m a fan of the show. I like the show. I like the characters, I like the fun content of it. Once I realised I could be creative and do whatever songs I wanted, I thought yes lets jump straight in!

“I didn’t think I’d last that long (on the series) if I’m honest, maybe two or three weeks, but I managed to wiggle it through to the final. ”

Clues to Cricket’s identity

Mixed with hip hop royalty

I’m a Brit Award winner

Mobo Awards

“I hope my performance was bowling you over, like when I got dizzy while perched on a sofa”

Bow Tuffers & Moe Wiggo

Total of 60

Gold Dust

Cricket’s performances on The Masked Singer

In Episode One, Cricket performed Place Your Hands by Reef

In Episode Three, they sang Rhythm Is a Dancer

In Episode Five, they performed How Deep Is Your Love by Calvin Harris (Clue Song)

In Episode Six, Cricket performed Antenna by Fuse ODG

In Episode Seven, Cricket sang I Can’t Make You Love Me by Bonnie Raitt.

In Episode Eight, Cricket performed A Thousand Miles by Vanessa Carlton. They also duetted with Charlotte Church (Mushroom), singing Rewrite the Stars from The Greatest Showman.

The Masked Singer 2024 continues Saturday evenings on ITV1.

You can watch episodes online via the ITVX.