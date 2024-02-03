Who is Dippy Egg on The Masked Singer UK has been revealed in this week’s latest episode.

Advertisements

The Masked Singer fifth season is airing Saturday evenings on ITV1.

The celebrity guessing game sees celebs fight to put on the best musical performance all while keeping their identities secret.

One of the masked singers on the 2024 series is Dippy Egg.

Who is Dippy Egg on The Masked Singer?

Dippy Egg made it as far as week five where they voted-off in a double elimination. Taking off their mask, Dippy Egg revealed themselves as Radio and TV presenter Nicky Campbell.

The reveal was a shock for Davina, who co-presents with Nicky on Long Lost Family.

“This is the best surprise better than any birthday,” Davina said. “Nicky’s a friend, we’ve been walking together 13 years and I can’t believe I didn’t recognise your voice.”

Guesses from the panel had included Chris Hoy, Brian Cox, Chris Evans and Hugh Dennis.

Dippy Egg

Clues to Dippy Egg’s identity

Outnumbered

Breakfast and mornings

“You’re not on Strictly now”

“I have just performed therefore I am frazzled but it’s not the first time that I have done dazzled”

Unplugged microphone

Police badge

Seen on a farm with animals, playing football

Dippy Egg’s performances on The Masked Singer

In Episode One, Dippy Egg performed Daydream Believer by The Monkees

In Episode Three, they performed There’s No Business Like Show Business

In the Episode Three sing-off, Dippy Egg sang Shotgun by George Ezra

In Episode Four, they sang I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) by the Proclaimers (Clue Song)

In Episode Five, Dippy Egg performed Moon River by Audrey Hepburn.

The Masked Singer UK fifth series airs Saturday evenings on ITV1.

Advertisements

More acts in the show this year are Owl, Piranha, Rat, Cricket, Bubble Tea, Maypole, Air Fryer, Eiffel Tower, Weather, Bigfoot and Chicken Ceasar.

You can catch up with the series via the ITVX.