It’s the Love Island 2023 winter final tonight as the public crown a winning couple.

After eight weeks, one of four couples will head home with up to £50,000 this evening.

Ahead of the live show on ITV2 from 9PM, there’s a hot favourite to take home the cash according to bookies BetVictor.

Love Island: SR9: Ep57 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Shaq, Tanya, Samie, Tom, Sanam, Kai, Lana and Ron dance. ©ITV

Sanam Harrinanan & Kai Fagan are the odds-on favourites to be voted winners, ahead of Samie Elishi & Tom Clare and Lana Jenkins & Ron Hall with Tanya Manhenga & Shaq Muhammad the outsiders for victory.

Sam Boswell, spokesperson for online bookies BetVictor, explains: “Sanam and Kai are leading the market at 1/4, they were 4/1 last week! I don’t think we have ever seen Love Island fans rally together to get a couple to win. They have been praised for being unproblematic and how admirable they are. Together the pair make a wholesome power couple as Kai is a teacher and Sanam is a social worker. Sanam would be the first contestant from Casa Amor to win!”

“Earlier in the competition I believed that Sanam and Kai were the ones to watch and are the dark horses of the competition. My instincts may have been right, I think it’s theirs to take home tonight!”

“Samie and Tom come in as second favourites at 7/2. They have had quite the journey, especially Tom as he’s had his fair share of drama with Olivia and Zara, and then Casa Amor. But since then, they have been smitten with each other. Can they knock Sanam and Kai off the pedestal?”

“Lana and Ron are third favourites at 8/1. They have been together since day one despite a few hiccups, but they’ve been a strong couple from the start. They made it official last week, although their chemistry is a little vanilla. Their odds have drifted slightly as they were 5/1 last week.”

“Tanya and Shaq come in at 45/1. A lot of fans have questioned whether they should be in the final over Jessie and Will, but they have made it. It’ll be interesting to see if they prove everyone wrong once they are out of the villa!”

Hosted by Maya Jama, live from the Love Island Villa, tonight’s finale will feature interviews with the four final couples, as Maya gets all the inside gossip.

Viewers can vote for their winning couple via the official Love Island app.

Which couple has stolen the hearts of the nation and will be crowned the winners of Love Island 2023?

Love Island airs from 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX, where past episodes are available now on catch up.