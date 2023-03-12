Love Island: SR9: Ep56 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Will and his dad Andrew and brother Tom and Jessie’s mum Alice and sister Rachel. ©ITV Plc

Tonight the Love Island villa welcomes the friends and family of the remaining five couples.

Ron and Lana are the first to get a shock as Ron’s dad Rodney and friend Harry arrive, joined by Lana’s mum Rachel and friend Rebecca.

Out in the garden Ron’s friend Harry tells him: “I can’t believe you’ve got a girlfriend, I never thought I’d see the day.”

The time then comes for both families to meet one another, Ron’s dad says: “You make a lovely couple.

Love Island: SR9: Ep56 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Ron and his dad Rodney and friend Harry and Lana and Lana’s mum Rachel and friend Rebecca. ©ITV Plc

Lana’s mum agrees: “They do, don’t they.”

Ron asks Lana’s mum: “Any hesitations about me, what’s the impression? Be honest, I don’t mind.” What are Lana’s mum’s thoughts?

Upon leaving the Villa, Lana’s mum and Ron’s dad share a hug as he says: “When you see them, you know it’s real, the way they look at eachother you can just see.”

Next to enter the Villa is Tanya’s mum Polite and her Auntie Cynthia alongside Shaq’s sister Tahira and friend Levi.

When both families meet, Tanya’s Auntie Cynthia says: “We’ve seen you guys from the start, we’ve seen you grow, we’ve seen you fall out, we’ve seen you pick up the pieces, we’ve seen you make up and to me, that’s love.”

Shaq admits to Tanya and her family: “My sister had a few choice words to say.” What did Tahira say to him and does she have anything she wants to talk to Tanya about?

Love Island: SR9: Ep56 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Shaq and his friend Levi and sister Tahira and Tanya and her mum Polite and Auntie Cynthia. ©ITV Plc

Tom and Samie are next to see their families as Samie’s mum Wendy and sister Courtney head into the Villa alongside Tom’s mum Maxine and sister Laura.

As Tom catches up with his family, his sister Laura says: “She’s unbelievable, you make such a good couple, how affectionate you are with each other, you’re always looking for each other, it’s just so nice to see. I think she’s the one for you.”

Samie asks her mum and sister: ‘“Do you like him?”

Samie’s mum replies: “He’s so lovely, he absolutely adores you Samie and you really like him don’t you? I’ve never seen you like this, ever.”

As both families meet, they catch up on the day beds talk soon turns to the talent show as Samie’s mum says: “Can I just say, the singing, we’re going to karaoke… because I can’t sing either.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep56 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Samie’s mum Wendy. ©ITV Plc

Next in to visit the Villa is Kai’s mum Jill and step-dad Kenneth alongside Sanam’s mum Gayatri and friend Imaan. Sanam asks her mum: “What do you think of Kai?”

Sanam’s mum replies: “He seems like a pretty amazing person and he said that he will look after you.”

As the families meet for the first time Kai’s step-dad tells Sanam: “You look perfect together, I couldn’t have wished for a better partner for him.”

Coming all the way from Australia, the final set of relatives to visit the Villa are Jessie’s mum Alice and sister Rachel along with Will’s dad Andrew and brother Tom.

Surprised her sister and mum have travelled so far Jessie is emotional as she reunites with them, she asks: “What do you think of Will?”

Love Island: SR9: Ep56 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Sanam’s mum Gayatri and friend Imaan. ©ITV Plc

Jessie’s mum says: “We love him, we all love him, Dad adores him.”

Will invites Jessie and her family over to the fire pit as they meet for the first time and says: “It’s so lovely to see you guys here, from the bottom of my heart, it’s so lovely to see you two.”

Jessie’s mum tells Will: “I’ve watched you support her and love her, you’ve got our hearts too and her dad’s ready for the two of you to get married.”

Once all the relatives have departed a text then arrives in the villa, announcing that one of the three vulnerable couples will be dumped following a public vote.

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.