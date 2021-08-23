The Love Island 2020 FINAL is tonight - when is it on, who are the final couples and who will win?

Here's your guide to this evening's live show!

Love Island 2021 final start time

The Love Island 2021 final airs LIVE tonight, Monday, 23 August on ITV2.

The show begins at 9PM and will run through until 10:35PM as the winners are announced and play for the £50,000 cash prize.

You'll be able to watch on TV and online via the ITV Hub, where you can also catch up after the show has aired.

Love Island 2021 finalists

After seven weeks four couples remain in the villa:

Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank

Kaz was one of the original islanders, initially coupling up with Toby and then Aaron Francis. In Week 4 Tyler made his arrival in the villa and the pair coupled up.

During the Casa Amor twist the pair recoupled, with Tyler returning to the main villa with Clarisse and Kaz partnering with Matthew. However it didn't take long for the pair to rekindle their relationship and they've gone from strength to strength since.

Millie Court and Liam Reardon

Entering the villa on Day 4, Liam first coupled up with Faye. When Millie joined the villa five days later the pair coupled up.

They've remained together ever since although during Casa Amor revelations about Liam's kiss with Lillie in the other villa seen their relationship on the line.

Teddy Soares and Faye Winter

An original Islander, Faye first coupled up with Brad in the opening episode before recoupling with Liam. Following Teddy's entrance on Day 12, the pair coupled.

While Teddy has stayed loyal to Faye throughout the show, she recoupled with Sam during Casa Amor leading to a series of arguments between the pair. Despite the rows, they've rekindled their relationship and made the final together.

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran

Chloe and Toby both entered the show the first week and have had more than a few couplings throughout the series.

After originally being coupled up together in Weeks 2 and 3, the pair reunited in Week 5 and against all the odds have proven one of the strongest couples come the final.

Love Island 2021 odds - who will win?

Going into the final, Liam and Millie are the current favourites according to Betfair.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: "After eight weeks of cracking on and putting eggs in baskets, the Love Island grand finale is almost upon us - and of the final four couples left on the show, it's Millie and Liam who are clear odds-on favourites at 8/13 to take home the £50,000 prize, despite significant bumps in the road in between. And we've seen a whopping 50% of all bets going on them in the Love Island betting market.

"Chloe and Toby, who were favourites for almost all of last week, are close second favorites on 13/8 - with Faye & Teddy and Kaz & Tyler way behind on 11/1 in what is a clear two horse race for Love Island glory. We also make it 10/1 that either member of the winning couple will steal the money and keep it for themselves, which would be a Love Island first and a moment of television history."