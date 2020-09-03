Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestants: Meet this year's celebrities

Who's on the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line up? Meet the confirmed cast so far

A total of eight celebrities have been announced for the Strictly Come Dancing this autumn as it stands.

The first celeb to be confirmed was actress Caroline Quentin, who was quickly joined on the line up with The Wanted's Max George and former American Footballer and broadcaster Jason Bell.

More confirmed Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestants are Good Morning Britain presenter and newsreader Ranvir Singh and Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo.

They're joined by comedian & musician Bill Bailey, TV Presenter & Invictus Games medallist JJ Chalmers, Olympic boxer Nicola Adams who will be a part of the show's first ever same-sex couple.

Also on the cast are Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing, who was forced out of last year's show due to injury, and EastEnders' actress Maisie Smith.

Strictly Come Dancing waltzes back onto BBC One for its 18th series later this year.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be back roll out the red carpet to welcome the star-studded celebrity class of 2020 as they begin their Strictly adventure.

‘Queen of Latin’ Shirley Ballas returns as Head Judge togethe Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse.

Due to current travel restrictions, Bruno Tonioli won't be present in the studio at he start of the series but will appear virtually in Sunday's results shows.

Strictly Come Dancing is expected to be back on TV in October.