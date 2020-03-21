Here are all the pictures from Saturday night's second knockout round on The Voice UK 2020.

After the battles, six acts remained in each of the four teams, led by mentors Will.i.am, Meghan Trainor, Olly Murs and Sir Tom Jones.

However by the end of this weekend, just eight finalists will be left in the live shows.

In the knockouts, each singer will perform once for the coaches and a live studio audience.

The panel will all offer up their views on who was best, but the power over who goes through is solely in the hands of each mentor.

Last week the first four were revealed after 12 contestants performed.

In Saturday's next episode, the remaining three singers from each team will perform before their coach must pick one more to go through to the live shows.

They'll join the four successful contestants from last weekend in the live semi-final next Saturday night.

And this year there is an extra twist with a wild card vote that will see viewers get the chance to vote through a ninth act from those eliminated at the knockout rounds.

The Voice UK 2020 airs Saturday night from 8:30PM on ITV.

Acts competing on Team Tom tonight are SheZar, Elly O'Keeffe and Lois Moodie.

Those in the knockouts this evening for Team Will are Doug Sure, Johannes Pietsch and Lucy Calcines.

In Team Meghan are Brooke Scullion, Oli Ross and Beryl McCormack.

And finally making up Team Olly are Ty Lewis, Alan Chan and Blessing Chitapa.

See who gets through to the live shows this evening on ITV.