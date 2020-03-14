Here are all the pictures from Saturday night's first knockout round on The Voice UK 2020.

As things stand, six acts remain in each of the four teams, led by mentors Will.i.am, Meghan Trainor, Olly Murs and Sir Tom Jones.

However by the end of next weekend, just eight finalists will be left in the live shows.

In the knockouts, each singer will perform once for the coaches and a live studio audience.

But first, each gets a spot of coaching with a guest mentor. Ella Eyre will join Meghan Trainor, Ellie Goulding will work with Olly Murs, Shania Twain will team up with Sir Tom Jones and Little Mix star Jesy Nelson joins Will.i.am.

After the contestants sing, the panel will all offer up their views on who was best, but the power over who goes through is solely in the hands of each mentor.

In Saturday's episode, three singers from each team will perform before their coach must pick one to go through to the live shows.

Performing on Team Tom are So Diva, Jonny Brooks and Zion.

Those in the knockouts for Team Will tonight are Gevanni Hutton, Claudillea Holloway and Baby Sol.

Singing for Team Meghan are Blaize China, Darci Wilders and Trinity-Leigh Cooper.

And competing for Team Olly are Cat Cavelli, Jordan Phillips and Cameo Williams.

The remaining trio in each team will perform next weekend, where the coaches will each select a second finalist for the live stages.

However this year will see the return of the 'wildcard' twist on The Voice UK. Viewers will get the chance to vote an extra act through to the live shows from the contestants eliminated at the knockouts.

The Voice UK 2020 airs Saturday night from 8:30PM on ITV.