The Voice UK 2020 contestants: See the semi-finalists in the live shows

Who's in The Voice UK 2020 live shows? Here are all the contestants in the semi-finals.

Earlier this year saw the four coaches build their four teams with Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones, Will.i.am and Meghan Trainor each picking ten talented artists in the blind auditions.

The battles then took place as the coaches cut their teams in half with a series of head to head musical duets that only one act could win.

However the steals were back, giving each coach the ability to pick up an extra acts that their rivals sent home, pinching them for their own teams in the knockouts.

In the knockouts, each coach could pick just two acts to take through to the start of the live shows later this year.

Each contestant had one song to persuade their mentor to pick them for the penultimate round of the competition.

Those in the live shows for Team Tom are 28-year-old Jonny Brooks from Ireland who currently works as a janitor at a cathedral, and 21-year-old Lois Moodie from London has been singing with her family since the age of four.

On Team Will are Gevanni Hutton, a 17-year-old student who moved to London from Jamaica when he was 15, and 21-year-old Lucy Calcines who was raised in Spain by her musician Cuban parents and currently lives in the UK.

Making up Team Meghan for the live shows are 16-year-old Trinity-Leigh Cooper from Wales and 20-year-old Brooke Scullion from Derry in Northern Ireland who works for a petting zoo.

Finally, on Team Olly, are 20-year-old Jordan Phillips from Stockport, who currently works as a joiner and a sandwich delivery man, and 17-year-old student Blessing Chitapa from Dudley.

The original eight semi-finalists will be joined by a wild card - to be confirmed - voted through by the public from the contestants eliminated at the knockouts.

The Voice UK 2020 live shows will air later in the year at a date to be announced.