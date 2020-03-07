The Voice UK 2020 battle rounds conclude this evening and here's a first look.

It’s a triple bill of The Voice UK battles this year as the current crop of 40 contestants are almost halved and it all finishes tonight on ITV.

Those still to fight face off as they try and make it into next weekend's knockout rounds.

Coaches will.i.am, Meghan Trainor, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs give their remaining contestants a pep talk and some top tips before they're paired up to work on their performance.

Each coach will partner the contestants currently in their teams against one another in a series of musical battles that only one can win.

In each duel, the two acts will share the stage and song as they perform together in front of all the coaches, plus a live studio audience.

After each performance, all the coaches will offer their view on who was the better performer but it'll be the contestants' mentor alone that declares the winner.

For the losers however there is a second chance thanks to the steal twist. However, after the first two shows only Sir Tom has a steal option left.

Those that lose their battles and don't get stolen will be instantly eliminated and out of the contest for good as the ones that win head into knockout rounds, one step away from the live finals.

The final six performances tonight include Team Meghan's final battle Darci Wilders vs Katie and Aoife perform and Team Tom's Shezar vs Lara George perform.

Fighting on Team Olly are Brian Corbett v Cameo Williams and Cat Cavelli v Belle Noir while Team Will will see Baby Sol v So Diva and Gevanni Hutton v Shauna Byrne.

The Voice UK battles conclude this Saturday night on ITV with the third and final round.

The Voice UK 2020 battle rounds will air TONIGHT from 8:30PM on ITV.

The live shows will then follow where the viewers will vote for the winner.