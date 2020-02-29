See tonight's The Voice UK 2020 battle round performances

The Voice UK 2020 battle rounds continue this Saturday and here's a first look.

It’s a triple bill of The Voice UK battles this year as the current crop of 40 contestants are almost halved and it all continues tonight on ITV.

But before any singing is a spot of mentoring.

Coaches will.i.am, Meghan Trainor, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs give their teams a pep talk and some top tips as they're paired up.

Each coach will partner the contestants currently in their teams against one another in a series of musical duels that only one can win.

In each battle, the two acts will share the stage and song as they perform together in front of all the coaches, plus a live studio audience.

After each performance, all the coaches will offer their view on who was the better performer but it'll be the contestants' mentor alone that declares the winner.

For the losers however there is a second chance. The steal twist is back giving each coach the power to pick one (and only one) of the singers rejected by their rival coaches.

But already after the first week, Meghan and Will have used their steals leaving only Olly and Sir Tom with the chance to rescue an act.

Contestants who lose their battles and aren't stolen will be out of the contest for good as those that remain head into knockout rounds, one step away from the live finals.

Battles this weekend include Jordan Phillips v Brooke Scullion and Holly Scally v Trinity-Leigh Cooper on Team Meghan; Alia Lara v Lucy Calcines on Team Will and Ty Lewis v Millie Bowell and Team Olly.

On Team Tom, we see Sean Connolly v Lois Moodie, Elly O'Keeffe v Shaun Samonini and Vivienne Isebor v Zion.

The Voice UK battles will air in three shows continuing this Saturday night on ITV.

The second round of The Voice UK 2020 battle rounds will air TONIGHT from 8:30PM on ITV.

The third and final rounds will follow next Saturday night.