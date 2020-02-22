The Voice UK 2020 battle rounds take place this Saturday and here's a first look.

In The Voice UK battles the current crop of 40 contestants are almost halved and it all starts tonight.

But before any singing is a spot of mentoring.

Coaches will.i.am, Meghan Trainor, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs give their teams a pep talk and some top tips before they're paired up to work on their performance.

Each coach will pit the acts in their teams against one another in a series of sing-offs that only one can win.

In each battle, the acts will share the stage and sing the same song in front of all the coaches plus a live studio audience.

After the performance, all the coaches will offer their view on who should win but it'll be the contestants' mentor alone that declares the winner.

For the losers however there is a second chance.

The steal twist is back giving each coach the power to pick one (and only one) of the singers rejected by their rival coaches.

However acts who lose their battles and aren't stolen will be out of the contest for good as those that remain head into the knockout rounds, one step away from the live finals.

The first set of The Voice UK 2020 battle rounds will air TONIGHT from 8:30PM on ITV, featuring a mix of performances from all four teams.

Battles this evening include Alan Chan v Bleu Woodward and Blessing Chitapa v Beryl McCormack on Team Olly, Team Will's Doug Sure going head to head with Zindzi Thomas and Johannes Pietsch facing Evergreen.

On Team Meghan it's Claudillea Holloway v Blaize China and Dean John-Wilson v Oli Ross while on Team Tom, Lara Anstead takes on Jonny Brooks

The remaining battle rounds will follow next Saturday night.