The Masked Singer spoilers: First look at the final performances

The Masked Singer UK concludes on Saturday night on ITV and here's a first look at the final.

The Masked Singer has proved a huge hit with its first ever British series which started in January.

A line up of familiar faces have been competing to put on the best musical performance, all while keeping their true identities hidden behind elaborate masks and costumes.

Presented by Joel Dommett with a panel of Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Ken Jeong, the last of eight episodes airs this Saturday night.

In this weekend’s episode, the final three masked singers compete to be crowned the ultimate champion. Who will walk away with the trophy?

Those left singing are Queen Bee, Hedgehog and Octopus.

The identities of all three finalists will finally be revealed as we discover who are behind the masks.

Plus all 12 Masked Singers return for a special group performance of The Greatest Show from The Greatest Showman.

The Masked Singer airs at 7PM on ITV tonight, Saturday, February 15.

So far nine celebrities have been eliminated and had their identities revealed.

Last week's semi-final episode (February 8), a double elimination saw Monster confirmed to be international recording artist and producer CeeLo Green while actress, singer and dancer Denise Van Outen was revealed to be Fox.

The week before (February 1), another double elimination saw Duck unveiled as singer, songwriter Skin lead singer of rock band Skunk Anansie and Unicorn unmasked as singing superstar Jake Sears from the band Scissor Sisters.

In Week 4 (25 January) it was Daisy who left the competition and had her identity revealed as American singer-songwriter Kelis while in Week 3 (18 January), former England footballer Teddy Sheringham left the competition as it was revealed he was Tree.

In Week 2 (January 11) the identity of Chameleon was revealed as Justin Hawkins from The Darkness.

In the first week actress Patsy Palmer was unveiled as Butterfly and politician Alan Johnson was unmasked as Pharoah.