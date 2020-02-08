The Masked Singer: First look at latest performances as two more singers are unmasked

The Masked Singer UK is back on Saturday night on ITV with its penultimate episode.

The Masked Singer is the bizarre but addictive new singing show that has been asking - who is behind the mask?

A line up of familiar faces are competing to stage the best musical performance, all while keeping their true identities hidden behind elaborate masks and costumes both on stage and off.

Hosted by Joel Dommett this week's superstar panel features regulars Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and - returning after two weeks away - Ken Jeong.22

This week all of the remaining celebrity contestants will perform another brand new song.

Once again, the panel and the studio audience will be left guessing who’s behind the mask as the celebrity singers drop some more clues.

Those left in the competition are Octopus, Hedgehog, Monster, Fox, and Queen Bee.

Saturday’s show is another double elimination, with the eighth and ninth masked singer eliminated and their faces revealed.

They'll leave just three masked singers going into next weekend's final where the first ever champion of The Masked Singer UK will be revealed.

See which two have their identities unveiled tonight at 7PM on ITV.

So far seven celebrities have been eliminated and had their identities revealed.

Last week's episode (February 1), a double elimination saw Duck unveiled as singer, songwriter Skin lead singer of rock band Skunk Anansie and Unicorn unmasked as singing superstar Jake Sears from the band Scissor Sisters.

The week before (25 January) it was Daisy who left the competition and had her identity revealed as American singer-songwriter Kelis while in Week 3 (18 January), former England footballer Teddy Sheringham left the competition as it was revealed he was Tree.

In Week 2 (January 11) the identity of Chameleon was revealed as Justin Hawkins from The Darkness.

In the first week a two-episode special saw actress Patsy Palmer unveiled as Butterfly and politician Alan Johnson unmasked as Pharoah.