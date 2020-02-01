PICTURES! Tour Love Island's new Cape Town Casa Amor villa

Here's a first look at Love Island 2020's brand new Cape Town Casa Amor villa.

In Friday's episode of Love Island, ITV2 finally confirmed that Casa Amor is back - and set to return to our screens next week.

The anticipated twist will see the Girls and Boys split as one group will move into a brand new second villa which will be full of temptation in the form of a gorgeous bunch of brand new bombshells.

Meanwhile, the Islanders left in the Main Villa will welcome a new set of sexy singletons, all ready to catch their eyes... and feelings.

According to rumours, six brand new male Islanders will join the current girls in the main villa while the original boys will move to Casa Amor with six brand new female bombshells.

Whose heads will be turned?

For the time being, you can can tour the new villa in the gallery above.

Highlights include the 'Lookout of Love' seating area, the Casa Amor bedroom, kitchen, bathroom, daybed and more.

You'll also spot nods to some of the Islanders' favourite catchphrases, including 'trust in your sauce'.

Before Casa Amor welcomes anyone, another dumping looms.

On Friday, the group received a text explaining that they needed to vote for the two couples that they think are the least compatible. They were warned that the couples who receive the most votes will be at risk of being dumped from the Island.

Four couples found themselves with the most votes: Rebecca Gormley & Wallace Wilson, Jess Gale & Luke Mabbott, Siânnise Fudge & Luke Trotman and Sophie Piper & Mike Boateng.

At the end of the episode, viewers were given the chance to vote for their favourites of the four at risk couples.

Those who get the fewest votes from the public will risk being dumped from the island.

Love Island continues at 9PM on ITV2.