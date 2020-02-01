The Masked Singer: First look at Saturday's latest performances

The Masked Singer UK is back on Saturday night on ITV with a brand new episode.

The Masked Singer is the surreal new singing show that has been asking - who is behind the mask?

A line up of celebrities are competing to stage the best musical performance, all while keeping their identities hidden behind elaborate masks and costumes both on stage and off.

Hosted by Joel Dommett this week's superstar panel features regulars Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and - for this week only - Sharon Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne.

The mother and daughter duo sit in for Ken Jeong who was forced to miss filming of the episode due to a schedule clash.

This week all of the remaining celebrity contestants will perform a brand new song.

The panel and the studio audience will be left guessing who’s behind the mask as the celebrity singers try to throw them off the scent.

Those left in the competition are Duck, Octopus, Hedgehog, Monster, Fox, Unicorn and Queen Bee.

Saturday’s show is a double elimination, with the six and seventh masked singer eliminated and their faces revealed.

See which of the eight has their identity unveiled tonight at 7PM on ITV.

So far five celebrities have been eliminated and had their identities revealed.

Last week's episode (25 January) it was Daisy who left the competition and had her identity revealed as American singer-songwriter Kelis.

The week before (18 January) saw former England footballer Teddy Sheringham leave the competition as it was revealed he was Tree.

In Week 2 (January 11) the identity of Chameleon was revealed as Justin Hawkins from The Darkness.

The first episode (Saturday 4 January) saw Patsy Palmer unveiled as Butterfly while episode 2 (Sunday 5 January) featured Alan Johnson as Pharoah leaving the competition.