Here are all the pictures from the seventh round of blind auditions on The Voice 2020 UK tonight.

This evening sees the final try outs for series nine of The Voice UK which continues on ITV from 8:30PM.

The first stage in the search for a new vocal superstar draws to a close with global music legends will.i.am, Meghan Trainor, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs on this year's panel.

The talented four piece are still on their quest to uncover the best vocal talent that Britain has to offer with a life changing record contract for the winner.

After six weeks of auditions, Teams Olly, Tom and Meghan now have nine acts apiece Team Will has eight acts.

Each coach can only pick 10 acts for the next stages - the battle rounds - and so with only a handful of spaces left, impressing the coaches will be trickier than ever.

As always, the coaches will be sat with their backs to the stage and decide whether or not to spin based only on what they hear.

Each of the contestants that step out on stage must hold their nerve as they perform to the backs of the coaches, hoping to see at least one of the chairs spin around.

This weekend sees a total of nine acts competing for the final five places in the battle rounds - who will get a turn?

Those hoping to see the chairs spinning include Chris Beynon, Millie Bowell and Claudillea Holloway.

Also auditioning this weekend are Jamie Deary, Martina Mennell and Shaun Samonini plus trio Evergreen.

We also meet Shauna Byrne and Alex Buckley.

Who will get the coaches turning and secure their place in next weekend's battle rounds?

The Voice 2020 continues at 8:30PM tonight, Saturday February 15 on ITV.