Here are all the pictures from the sixth round of blind auditions on The Voice 2020 UK tonight.

This evening sees the penultimate try outs for series nine of The Voice UK which continues on ITV.

The first stage in the search for a new vocal superstar draws to a close with global music legends will.i.am, Meghan Trainor, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs on this year's panel.

The talented four piece are still on their quest to uncover the best vocal talent that Britain has to offer.

Once again, up for grabs for this year’s winner is a life changing record contract.

After the first five weeks, Teams Meghan and Tom now have eight acts apiece while Teams Will and Olly both have seven acts chosen.

Each coach can only pick 10 acts for the next stages - the battle rounds - and so with only a handful of spaces left, impressing the coaches will be harder than ever.

Acts we meet tonight include duo Rozzandi, made up of Alex and James, Andre Sanchez and Alfie Osbourne - will any get a spin?

32-year-old singer and gym receptionist Bleu Woodward, 21-year-old hairdresser Mollie Scott and 26-year-old mental health recovery worker Vivienne Isebor are all amongst this week's acts hoping to turn the judges.

Rounding off the latest batch of hopefuls are dinner lady Sally Barratt, former West End Aladdin Dean John-Wilson, teenage busker Alia Lara and part time make up artist Beryl McCormack.

As always, the coaches will sit with their back to the stage and decide whether or not to spin based only on what they hear.

Each of the contestants who step out on stage must hold their nerve as the perform to the backs of the coaches, hoping to see at least one of the chairs spin around.

The Voice 2020 continues at 8:30PM tonight, Saturday February 8 on ITV.