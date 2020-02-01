Here are all the pictures from the fifth round of blind auditions on The Voice 2020 UK tonight.

This evening sees Week 5 of series nine of The Voice UK which continues on ITV.

The search for a new vocal superstar is back with global music legends will.i.am, Meghan Trainor, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs on this year's panel.

The talented four piece are still on their quest to uncover the best vocal talent that Britain has to offer, with this year’s winner scooping a life changing record contract.

After the first four weeks, Team Tom leads the way with seven acts while Team Olly and Meghan have six contestants each. Team Will currently has five of its places filled.

Each coach can only pick 10 acts for the next stages - the battle rounds - and so with spaces on teams dwindling, getting a spin will prove more and more tricky.

The judges will once again be seen fighting over the best singers this evening.

Acts we meet this week include Darci Wilders, Jonny Brooks and Julius Cowdrey.

Other contestants hoping for a spin in episode five include Priscilla Cameron, Zindzi Thomas and Blessing Chitapa

Completing this weekend's hopeful contestants Holly Scally and Lucy Calcines.

As always, the coaches will decide whether or not to spin based only on what they hear as they sit with their backs to the stage.

Each of the contestants who step out on stage must hold their nerve as they perform in the hope of seeing at least one chair spins round.

Who will get a turn and which team will they join?

The Voice UK 2020 blind auditions continue at 8PM tonight, Saturday February 1 on ITV.