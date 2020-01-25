Here are all the pictures from tonight's fourth round of blind auditions on The Voice 2020 UK.

This evening sees Week 4 of series nine of The Voice UK which continues on ITV.

The search for a new vocal superstar goes on with global music legends will.i.am, Meghan Trainor, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs still on their quest to uncover the best vocal talent that Britain has to offer.

Once again, this year’s winner will scoop a life changing record contract.

After the first three weeks, Team Mgehan and Team Tom each have five contestants on their teams of ten.

Team Will.i.am and Team Olly have four of their places filled.

Each coach needs 10 acts for the next stages - the battle rounds - and will be seen fighting over the best acts once more this Saturday.

Acts we meet include 20-year-old Jordan Phillips from Stockport and 29-year-old Cat Cavelli who has put her singing career on hold to bring up her daughter.

More contestants hoping for spins are sales rep Grant Tuffs, bartender Brian Corbett, primary school teacher Elly O'Keeffe and student from Austria Johannes Pietsch.

Also singing to the backs of the coaches are 24-year-old Natalie Good who performs a Little Mix hit and 21-year-old Lois Moodie who takes on Beyonce.

As always in the blind auditions, the coaches will decide whether or not to spin for an act based only on what they hear as they sit with their backs to the stage.

Each of the contestants who step out on stage must hold their nerve as they perform in the hope of seeing at least one chair turn round.

But if no coaches spin then the contestant leaves the stage immediately as the coaches remain with their backs to the stage, never to see who performed.

The Voice 2020 blind auditions continue at 8PM this evening, Saturday January 25 on ITV.