Here are all the pictures from the third round of blind auditions on The Voice 2020 UK tonight.

This evening sees Week 3 of series nine of The Voice UK which continues on ITV from 8:30PM.

The search for a new vocal superstar continues with global music legends will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs still on their quest to uncover the best vocal talent that Britain has to offer, with this year’s winner scooping a life changing record contract.

After the first two weeks, Team Tom and Team Meghan are both on their way to completing their teams with four acts apiece.

Team Olly and Team Will currently each have two acts on their confirmed line ups.

Each coach needs 10 acts for the next stages - the battle rounds - and will be seen fighting over the best acts once more this evening.

Acts heading before the coaches include 40-year-old Alan Chan, a full time music student from London and trio Belle Noir, made up of Jasmine, Sarah and Emily who have been performing together for three years.

Also hoping for a spin are 21-year-old sales assistant from Leeds Oli Ross, 31-year-old electrician from Crystal Palace Doug Sure, 24-year-old bricklayer from Southampton AK and 30-year-old insurance renewals advisor Sean Connolly.

Completing the line up are 17-year-old student Gevanni Hutton and 26-year-old Jennifer Jamieson from Glasgow currently works as a singing waitress.

As always, the coaches will decide whether or not to spin based only on what they hear as they sit with their backs to the stage.

Each of the contestants who step out on stage must hold their nerve as the perform in the hope of seeing at least one chair spins round.

But if no coaches turn then the contestant leaves the stage immediately as the coaches remain with their backs to the stage, never seeing who performed.

The Voice 2020 starts at 8:30PM tonight, Saturday January 18 on ITV.