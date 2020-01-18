The Masked Singer UK returns to ITV this weekend with its fourth episode.

The Masked Singer is the wacky new singing show that asks - who is behind the mask?

A line up of familiar faces compete - dressed head to toe in elaborate costumes, their identities are hidden on and off stage, their voices are disguised in interviews - it’s TV’s best kept secret.

Joel Dommett hosts The Masked Singer with Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Ken Jeong making up a super-star panel.

As each celebrity contestant sings, the panel and the studio audience, are left guessing who’s behind the mask as the celebrity singers try to throw them off the scent.

At the end of the show, one more celebrity’s true identity is revealed as they are unmasked on stage.

This weekend five celebrities will perform for the second time.

They include Daisy who previously revealed she likes to relax by fishing and that her real name is "from the seeds of the people who made her".

Joining her are East End Fox - who for 30 years has been collecting tea pots - and Monster - who says his hero is Tony Hadley.

Completing Saturday's line up are the weight-training loving Octopus and the Tree, who has never performed before on the stage but is doing the show for his kids.

See which of the five has their identity unveiled tonight at 7PM on ITV.

Last week's episode (January 11) saw the identity of Chameleon revealed as Justin Hawkins from The Darkness.

The first episode (Saturday 4 January) saw Patsy Palmer unveiled as Butterfly while episode 2 (Sunday 5 January) featured Alan Johnson as Pharoah leaving the competition.