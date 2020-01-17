The Greatest Dancer spoilers: First look at this week's latest auditions

Here's your first look at week three of auditions on The Greatest Dancer this Saturday.

The second series of BBC One dance talent contest is back tomorrow evening (Saturday, January 18) on BBC One from 6:30PM for more try outs.

The Greatest Dancer auditions continue as dancers of any age and dance style compete to win £50,000 and a chance to perform on Strictly Come Dancing.

Alesha Dixon and Jordan Banjo host, as Dance Captains Cheryl, Matthew Morrison, Oti Mabuse and Todrick get ready to see more dancers give the performance of their lives.

In this show the audience hold the power, if 75 percent of them vote YES, the mirror will open and the act will make it through to the next stage of the competition, the call-backs.

Expect dramatic auditions, outstanding talent and jaw-dropping surprises. Mirror Mirror on the Wall, who is the Greatest Dancer of them all?

Acts hoping to win over the audience this week include The Queens, Ryan Gibson, Laurence Cooke, Jordan Crouch, Hannah, duo Tom & Jo, Dancepoint and Brothers of Dance.

You can see a first look at the latest contestants in our gallery above.

As always for series 2, once all of the week's acts have auditioned one dance captain will get the chance to pick their first act for the live shows.

They will be able to select one of the week's successful auditionees to take straight through on their team.

So far both Cheryl and Todrick have made their selections leaving both Oti and Matthew still to make their picks.

The other acts who make it through the auditions will go through to the callbacks where each coach will each pick two more acts for their teams.

The Greatest Dancer continues at 6:30PM on BBC One this Saturday evening.

