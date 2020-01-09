Tour the new look Love Island 2020 villa in South Africa

The Love Island 2020's new look villa has been unveiled tonight ahead of Sunday's launch.

Host Laura Whitmore will be back on Monday to introduce us to the fresh batch of sexy singletons on the Love Island 2020 cast.

For 2020, it’s time to say ‘Do one, winter’ because the hotly anticipated new series will come from a brand new villa in scorching South Africa.

It’s time to cancel those rainy-day plans as another sizzling line-up of singles head to the brand new luxury villa in Cape Town.

As they flirt, date, break up and make up the Islanders will be trying to capture the hearts of each other - and the nation - as the viewers decide their favourite couple and declare them the Love Island series 6 winners.

Ahead of the launch you can get a tour of the huge new look villa above.

The South African villa features all the classic Love Island amenities one can expect such as the hideaway, a fully equipped gym and a huge pool.

But the 2020 villa features a new addition: The Dog House.

This pull down bed in the living area can be used by Islanders who find themselves not wanting to sleep in the main bedroom for whatever reason.

There's also a separate jacuzzi AND hot tub, a new wardrobe area and grooming area for the guys.

Laura will present the main show which airs every night at 9pm on ITV2 apart from Saturdays when Love Island: Unseen Bits will be bringing viewers all of the best unseen and exclusive action from the villa.

Laura will also host Love Island: Aftersun, which will air live from London on Monday nights at 10pm.

Love Island starts on ITV2 at 9PM, Sunday January 12 and continues nightly.