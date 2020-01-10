Here are all the pictures from the second round of blind auditions on The Voice 2020 UK this weekend.

Saturday evening sees Week 2 of series nine of The Voice UK which continues on ITV from 8PM.

Olly Murs, Will.i.am and Sir Tom Jones are all back from last year sitting in the famous spinning red chairs with newbie Meghan Trainor.

After week one, Team Tom and Team Meghan have two acts apiece while Team Olly and Team Will each have one act, leaving plenty of spaces to fill up on all four teams.

Each coach needs 10 acts for the next stages - the battle rounds - and will be seen fighting over the best acts.

As always, the coaches will have their backs to the stage so can only base their decision to pick an act on the voice.

Each of the contestants who step out on stage must hold their nerve as the perform in the hope of seeing at least one chair spins round.

But if no coaches turn then the contestant leaves the stage immediately as the coaches remain with their backs to the stage, never seeing who performed.

Acts singing this weekend include Zion, Jay Harvey, Babalola Ehidiamen, Baby Sol, Lara Anstead, Blaize China and Ty Lewis.

Plus, the Coaches will be hearing double as duo Katie and Aoife who happen to be twin sisters take to the stage but will they get that all important chair turn?

And a young dad who currently works in a fast food restaurant swaps singing in front of the fryers to sing for a place in one of the Coach's teams

The Voice UK 2020 starts at 8:30PM on Saturday January 11 on ITV.

You can watch episodes online via the ITV Hub here.