Here's your very first look at The Masked Singer UK as it kicks off tonight on ITV.

The Masked Singer is the surreal and surprising singing show that asks - who is behind the mask?

Twelve celebrities compete, dressed head to toe in elaborate costumes, their identities are hidden on and off stage, their voices are disguised in interviews - it’s TV’s best kept secret.

As each celebrity sings, a superstar panel, along with the studio audience, are left guessing who’s behind the mask as the celebrity singers try to throw them off the scent.

The show begins with a series of head to head competitions as pairs of celebrities face off with a panel of judges and the studio audience voting for their winner.

The winners of the battles remain in the competition while the losers face elimination. Once eliminated, the singer will take off their mask to reveal their identity.[6]

In tonight’s episode the first six masked singers battle it out - Queen Bee vs Duck, Unicorn vs Butterfly and Chameleon vs Hedgehog.

At the end of the show, the first celebrity’s true identity is revealed as they are unmasked on stage.

Hosted by Joel Dommett, the panel is made up of Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Ken Jeong.

Speaking about the show, Joel revealed: "There were names where you thought ‘it simply can’t be that person,’ and then it turns out to be that person.

"You’re thinking ‘there’s no point in saying it’ and then it ends up being them."

The Masked Singer begins at 7PM on ITV tonight, Saturday, January 4.

The series continues TOMORROW, Sunday night at January 5 from 8PM as the next six mystery celebrity contestants sing for the first time,