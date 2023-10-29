Time cast revealed for series 2 of BBC One prison drama

Time series 2 has arrived on BBC One – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

Time series two offers a compelling and emotionally charged perspective on life within the confines of a women’s prison, as seen through the experiences of three distinct inmates.

Orla, Abi, and Kelsey all find themselves at Carlingford Prison on the same fateful day, suddenly thrust into an unfamiliar and challenging environment.

Jodie Whittaker as Orla

Despite the constant undercurrent of violence lurking within the prison’s walls, these women come to realize that an unanticipated sense of community and a shared understanding can still emerge amidst adversity.

Time 2023 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of series 2 of Time…

Jodie Whittaker plays Orla O’Riordan

Tamara Lawrance plays Abi Cochrane

Bella Ramsey plays Kelsey Morgan

Siobhan Finneran plays Marie-Louise O’Dell

Lisa Millett – Prison Officer Martin

Julie Graham – Lou Harkness

Alicia Forde – Sarah Duddy

Faye McKeever – Tanya Helsby

Kayla Meikle – Donna Mills

Louise Lee – Prison Officer Carter

James Corrigan – Rob Cochrane

Matilda Firth – Nancy O’Riordan

Brody Griffiths – Callum O’Riordan

Isaac Lancel-Watkinson – Kyle O’Riordan

Maimuna Memon plays Tahani

Sophie Willan – Maeve Riley

Nicholas Nunn – Adam Muller

Watch Time on TV and online

Series two of Time will start on Sunday, 29 October at 9PM on BBC One. The series has three episodes.

Tamara Lawrance as Abi, Bella Ramsey as Kelsey, and Jodie Whittaker as Orla in Time series two

All episodes will be available to watch online via BBC iPlayer from the same date.

A teaser of the first episode shares: “Three women are pulled into each other’s orbit when they arrive at Carlingford prison on the same day. Whilst single mother Orla fights to keep her children out of care and desperately tries to wrest her life back on track, young heroin addict Kelsey is presented with a life-defining decision.

“Meanwhile, tough lifer Abi is haunted by a sinister secret that attracts unwanted attention from fellow inmates, putting her safety at risk.”

