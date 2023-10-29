Time cast revealed for series 2 of BBC One prison drama

Time series 2 has arrived on BBC One – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.
Time series two offers a compelling and emotionally charged perspective on life within the confines of a women’s prison, as seen through the experiences of three distinct inmates.
Orla, Abi, and Kelsey all find themselves at Carlingford Prison on the same fateful day, suddenly thrust into an unfamiliar and challenging environment.
Despite the constant undercurrent of violence lurking within the prison’s walls, these women come to realize that an unanticipated sense of community and a shared understanding can still emerge amidst adversity.
- Jodie Whittaker plays Orla O’Riordan
- Tamara Lawrance plays Abi Cochrane
- Bella Ramsey plays Kelsey Morgan
- Siobhan Finneran plays Marie-Louise O’Dell
- Lisa Millett – Prison Officer Martin
- Julie Graham – Lou Harkness
- Alicia Forde – Sarah Duddy
- Faye McKeever – Tanya Helsby
- Kayla Meikle – Donna Mills
- Louise Lee – Prison Officer Carter
- James Corrigan – Rob Cochrane
- Matilda Firth – Nancy O’Riordan
- Brody Griffiths – Callum O’Riordan
- Isaac Lancel-Watkinson – Kyle O’Riordan
- Maimuna Memon plays Tahani
- Sophie Willan – Maeve Riley
- Nicholas Nunn – Adam Muller
Series two of Time will start on Sunday, 29 October at 9PM on BBC One. The series has three episodes.
All episodes will be available to watch online via BBC iPlayer from the same date.
A teaser of the first episode shares: “Three women are pulled into each other’s orbit when they arrive at Carlingford prison on the same day. Whilst single mother Orla fights to keep her children out of care and desperately tries to wrest her life back on track, young heroin addict Kelsey is presented with a life-defining decision.
“Meanwhile, tough lifer Abi is haunted by a sinister secret that attracts unwanted attention from fellow inmates, putting her safety at risk.”