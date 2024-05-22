Soccer Aid 2024 date, venue, tickets and line up confirmed

Soccer Aid is back for this summer for 2024 – here’s all you need to know!

Soccer Aid for UNICEF returns later this year for the the thirteenth England vs. Soccer Aid World XI FC clash.

As ever, the celebrity charity football match will be fundraising for UNICEF to help reach the world’s most disadvantaged children across the world.

Soccer Aid Presenter Dermot O’Leary and Pitch-side Reporter Alex Scott. ©UNICEF/Soccer Aid Productions/Stella Pictures

Soccer Aid date & stadium

The 2024 match will take place on Sunday, 9 June at Stamford Bridge.

You’ll be able to watch live on ITV1 and ITVX.

Unfortunately, tickets to be in the crowd on the day are now sold out.

Line up revealed!

As for who will be playing this year, the players on the teams have been announced with both new and returning faces.

England

Jill Scott

Stuart Broad

Bobby Brazier

Sam Thompson

Paddy McGuinness

David James

Jermain Defoe

Karen Carney

Gary Cahill

Tom Grennan

Jack Wilshere

Joe Cole

Sir Mo Farah

Alex Brooker

Erin Doherty

Steven Bartlett

Danny Dyer

Theo Walcott

Ellen White

Miniminter

Sam Quek

Management & Coaches

Frank Lampard

Robbie Williams

Harry Redknapp

David Seaman

Soccer Aid World XI FC

Usain Bolt

Eden Hazard

Tommy Fury

Maisie Adam

Diamond

Livi Sheldon

Tony Bellew

Roberto Carlos

Martin Compston

Roman Kemp

Lee Mack

Theo Baker

Jason Manford

Kaylyn Kyle

Obi Mikel

Petr Čech

Patrice Evra

Michael Essien

Management & Coaches

Mauricio Pochettino

Jesus Perez

For more information, visit www.socceraid.org.uk