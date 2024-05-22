Soccer Aid 2024 date, venue, tickets and line up confirmed
Soccer Aid is back for this summer for 2024 – here’s all you need to know!
Soccer Aid for UNICEF returns later this year for the the thirteenth England vs. Soccer Aid World XI FC clash.
As ever, the celebrity charity football match will be fundraising for UNICEF to help reach the world’s most disadvantaged children across the world.
Soccer Aid date & stadium
The 2024 match will take place on Sunday, 9 June at Stamford Bridge.
You’ll be able to watch live on ITV1 and ITVX.
Unfortunately, tickets to be in the crowd on the day are now sold out.
Line up revealed!
As for who will be playing this year, the players on the teams have been announced with both new and returning faces.
England
- Jill Scott
- Stuart Broad
- Bobby Brazier
- Sam Thompson
- Paddy McGuinness
- David James
- Jermain Defoe
- Karen Carney
- Gary Cahill
- Tom Grennan
- Jack Wilshere
- Joe Cole
- Sir Mo Farah
- Alex Brooker
- Erin Doherty
- Steven Bartlett
- Danny Dyer
- Theo Walcott
- Ellen White
- Miniminter
- Sam Quek
Management & Coaches
- Frank Lampard
- Robbie Williams
- Harry Redknapp
- David Seaman
Soccer Aid World XI FC
- Usain Bolt
- Eden Hazard
- Tommy Fury
- Maisie Adam
- Diamond
- Livi Sheldon
- Tony Bellew
- Roberto Carlos
- Martin Compston
- Roman Kemp
- Lee Mack
- Theo Baker
- Jason Manford
- Kaylyn Kyle
- Obi Mikel
- Petr Čech
- Patrice Evra
- Michael Essien
Management & Coaches
- Mauricio Pochettino
- Jesus Perez
For more information, visit www.socceraid.org.uk
