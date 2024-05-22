Celebrity Gogglebox is back for a new series in 2024 with more famous faces taking up seats on Britain’s most iconic sofa.

Featuring a rolling cast of famous faces, several of Britain’s best loved personalities hit the sofa, as they turn their hand to being some of the country’s most opinionated viewers for a fourth series of Celebrity Gogglebox.

A brand new series is on its way to Channel 4 soon – here’s all you need to know!

Mo Gilligan & Babatundé Aléshé on Celebrity Gogglebox

When does Celebrity Gogglebox 2023 start?

The new series of Celebrity Gogglebox starts on Friday, 7 June at 10:10PM on Channel 4.

New episodes will air weekly on TV and online via All 4 with eight episodes in the new series.

Celebrities on the line up and appearing in the upcoming episodes include Jennifer Saunders and Beattie Edmondson, Danny and Dani Dyer, Rylan and his mum Linda, Jordan and Ashley Banjo with Perri Kiely and Babatunde Aléshé and Mo Gilligan.

Joining them are Zoe Ball and Woody, Jane McDonald and her best friend Sue, Shaun Ryder and Bez, Chris Packham CBE with his step-daughter Megan, Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liv, Fearne Cotton and Gok Wan, Clare Balding and Alice Arnold, and Stephen Mangan with his sister Anita.

From entertainment juggernauts to the week’s biggest news stories, from hard-hitting documentary series to gritty drama, Celebrity Gogglebox offers sharp, insightful, funny, and sometimes emotional critiques of popular and topical TV shows, sparking debate and giving the audience the chance to share those ‘we said that!’ moments with some of their favourite celebrities.

The series is the sixth to air on Channel 4.

Watch Celebrity Gogglebox online

You can watch episodes of Celebrity Gogglebox online as they air or catch up afterwards via the All 4 player.

The main version of Gogglebox, featuring ordinary members of the public – many of whom have become established favourites with viewers, will return for a new series later in the year.

Gogglebox also typically airs Fridays on Channel 4.

You can catch up on past episodes of the main show online via the All4 Player.

