Meet the Celebs Go Dating 2024 line up

Casting has been revealed for Series 13 of Celebs Go Dating this year.

Returning soon to E4, the celebrities on the line up are:

Love Island’s Chris Taylor

Corrie icon Helen Flanagan

Gogglebox star Stephen Lustig-Webb

Singer & actress Jamelia

Made In Chelsea’s Tristan Phipps

Married At First Sight’s Ella Morgan

We can’t wait!

Celebs Go Dating tracks celebrities as they go on dates with members of the public in search of their ideal partner.

Throughout the series, they receive guidance from dating experts at the Celebs Go Dating agency. Dating expert Anna Williamson, love doctor Paul C Brunson, relationship expert Dr. Tara and junior client coordinator Tom Read Wilson are all back to offer their advice.

After several weeks of dating and mentorship, the celebrities must choose their final date for a romantic couple’s getaway.

Catch up on previous series of Celebs Go Dating on Channel4 now.