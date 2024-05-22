Tell Me Everything series 2 release date and cast

Teen drama Tell Me Everything returns for series two, starting on ITV2 and ITVX from 6 June.

Rooted in truthful observations about life growing up in the 2020s, the show highlights some of the very specific challenges faced by this generation, and the related effects on their mental health.

Making up the cast on series two are:

Eden H Davies – plays Jonny Murphy

– plays Jonny Murphy Sophie Ablett – plays Ella Blake

– plays Ella Blake Nethra Tilakumara – plays Naisha Jadu

– plays Naisha Jadu George Hawkins – plays Dylan Ryder

– plays Dylan Ryder Dylan Brady – plays Tommy

– plays Tommy Daisy Jacobs – plays Bex Keaton

– plays Bex Keaton Levi Mattey – plays Josh Ridley

Tell Me Everything on ITVX. Pictured: Eden Davies as JONNY.

In this continuation from series 1, Jonny and his family have relocated to Hitchin, bringing a new house, a new college, and a fresh start. Jonny is on his journey of recovery and is starting to form friendships with fellow students Naisha, Dylan, Ella, and Bex. Ella is impulsive, often finding herself in precarious situations.

Naisha, recently single, claims to be happy but often feels like the third wheel with her best friend Dylan and his boyfriend Tommy. Dylan, having spent several years in care, is currently staying with Naisha, though he dislikes feeling like a charity case.

Bex, also new to Jonny’s college, feels unsure of herself within this new group. Together, they navigate the highs and lows, trials and tribulations of teenage life at Hitchin College.

Creator and writer Mark O’Sullivan said: “Returning to the world of Tell Me Everything for series 2 feels utterly surreal. The show is so close to my heart – I hope audiences will connect with the characters at the heart of this story, and take some comfort in knowing they are not alone, even when going through the toughest of times.”

You can watch the first series online now via ITVX here.